3 injured in Butler County crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating.
Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
Deerfield man charged after couple killed in Berlin motorcycle crash
A teen is charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a Portage County couple in May. Tyler Johns, 18, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in juvenile court. Johns, of Deerfield, was 17 when his truck crashed into Joseph Olson, of Windham, and his wife...
Hit and run crash closes part of Youngstown's Market Street
Traffic investigators are looking for the vehicle that knocked down a pole and wires, closing part of Market Street in Youngstown. Police and firefighters were called out to Market Street and Evergreen Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday to a report of downed wires. They found a metal light pole...
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high speed chase.
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
Marshals arrest man accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
OSHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Richland County
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Head-on crash in Columbiana County kills 1, sends others to hospital
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
Crash report identifies driver connected to fatal hit-skip scooter crash
A crash report (posted below) from the Ravenna Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol identifies the driver involved in the hit-and-run accident that killed 22-year-old Kent State student Colin Pho on Aug. 22. Pho was struck while traveling home from work at local Vietnamese restaurant, Pho King. According to the...
Ohio Rescue Dog Found with Bullet Wound in His Head Is Beating the Odds with His Recovery
A man found the ailing dog in his shed on Saturday and contacted the Youngstown Police Department for help, which reached out to the Mahoning County Dog Pound for assistance with the rescue An abused dog is fighting for a second chance at life after he was found with a bullet wound in his head in Youngstown, Ohio. The dog, named Bandit by his caretakers, was found alone in a shed on Saturday by the structure's owner. Immediately after discovering the emaciated canine, the man called the...
Questions remain in the accidental shooting death of a toddler
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities say the autopsy is now completed, but the investigation continues into the accidental shooting death of a toddler. They confirm the victim was a two-year-old boy. Officials told 7News that both parents were out of the house at the time, and all five children were in the house, ranging […]
Howland bar temporarily closed after firefighters respond to fire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Sunday night that has temporarily closed a local business.
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KWBN) – Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township. April Conner and Robert Vanpelt are accused of safe cracking. Police say the pair broke into slot machines at the Truck World Mall on State Route...
Arrest warrant issued for driver accused of hitting, killing child riding bike in Glen Hazel in July
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old child with her car in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood in July. According to Pittsburgh police, Rhonda Wood, 63, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving death, and a stop sign violation.
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
