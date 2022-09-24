ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

CBS Pittsburgh

3 injured in Butler County crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Oneida Valley Road in Butler County.The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say three people were air-lifted from the scene.The conditions of the victims are not clear at this time. State police are investigating. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Hit and run crash closes part of Youngstown's Market Street

Traffic investigators are looking for the vehicle that knocked down a pole and wires, closing part of Market Street in Youngstown. Police and firefighters were called out to Market Street and Evergreen Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday to a report of downed wires. They found a metal light pole...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Massillon, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbiana County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbiana County, OH
Accidents
County
Columbiana County, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald's parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man's injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kentwired.com

Crash report identifies driver connected to fatal hit-skip scooter crash

A crash report (posted below) from the Ravenna Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol identifies the driver involved in the hit-and-run accident that killed 22-year-old Kent State student Colin Pho on Aug. 22. Pho was struck while traveling home from work at local Vietnamese restaurant, Pho King. According to the...
People

Ohio Rescue Dog Found with Bullet Wound in His Head Is Beating the Odds with His Recovery

A man found the ailing dog in his shed on Saturday and contacted the Youngstown Police Department for help, which reached out to the Mahoning County Dog Pound for assistance with the rescue An abused dog is fighting for a second chance at life after he was found with a bullet wound in his head in Youngstown, Ohio. The dog, named Bandit by his caretakers, was found alone in a shed on Saturday by the structure's owner. Immediately after discovering the emaciated canine, the man called the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KWBN) – Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township. April Conner and Robert Vanpelt are accused of safe cracking. Police say the pair broke into slot machines at the Truck World Mall on State Route...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA

