A man found the ailing dog in his shed on Saturday and contacted the Youngstown Police Department for help, which reached out to the Mahoning County Dog Pound for assistance with the rescue An abused dog is fighting for a second chance at life after he was found with a bullet wound in his head in Youngstown, Ohio. The dog, named Bandit by his caretakers, was found alone in a shed on Saturday by the structure's owner. Immediately after discovering the emaciated canine, the man called the...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO