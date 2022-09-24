American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming Volunteers Provide Comfort to People After Local Emergencies Like Home Fires and Wildfires Across the West

Recently, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a sow bear that climbed up into a tree on the Colorado State University campus located in Fort Collins. Around 6 a.m. Friday, residents were reporting a bear walking around the Old Town neighborhood in Fort Collins. CPW wildlife officers started monitoring the area and received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a bear on the CSU campus. When officers arrived on the scene they located a subadult sow bear of approximately 200 pounds. Officers tranquilized the bear, lowered it from the tree, and released it back into its natural habitat in the afternoon.

