American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming Volunteers Provide Comfort to People After Local Emergencies Like Home Fires and Wildfires Across the West

cowboystatedaily.com
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
CPW Wildlife Officers Relocate Bear From a Tree on CSU Campus
Recently, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a sow bear that climbed up into a tree on the Colorado State University campus located in Fort Collins. Around 6 a.m. Friday, residents were reporting a bear walking around the Old Town neighborhood in Fort Collins. CPW wildlife officers started monitoring the area and received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a bear on the CSU campus. When officers arrived on the scene they located a subadult sow bear of approximately 200 pounds. Officers tranquilized the bear, lowered it from the tree, and released it back into its natural habitat in the afternoon.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
“Leaf-Peeping” Season in Colorado is Peaking; Recreate Responsibly
As the aspen trees start to change colors, Colorado’s vibrant “leaf-peeping” season is kicking into high gear. While the stunning display of fall foliage is worthy of the annual crowds drawn to the state’s most scenic trails and parks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reminds people searching for autumn gold to peep responsibly and balance recreation with mindful conservation.
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’
University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
Douglas Budget
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
yellowscene.com
Tribal breakthrough? Four states, six tribes announce first formal talks on Colorado River negotiating authority
Colorado and three other Upper Colorado River Basin states have, for the first time in history, embarked on a series of formal meetings to find a way to negotiate jointly with some of the largest owners of Colorado River water rights: tribal communities. The states, which include New Mexico, Utah,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Fort Phil Kearny A Brutal Stop Along ‘Bloody’ Bozeman Trail
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By lamplight, it’s easy to imagine the unease felt by those stationed at the remote outpost of Fort Phil Kearny in the dangerous years of the Indian Wars along the infamous route that became known as the “Bloody” Bozeman Trail.
cpr.org
YIMBY in Colorado? 6 big points from Gov. Jared Polis’ interview on housing
Gov. Jared Polis’ four years in office have coincided with continued price increases for Colorado homes and rent hikes for apartments. It’s a result, in part, of a large influx of new residents and a limited supply of new housing. Looking ahead to the second term he hopes...
cowboystatedaily.com
Some Small Wyoming Towns Dominate On Test Scores While Largest School Districts Languish
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Focused teachers, involved parents and good planning are the secrets to high test scores in Wyoming, school administrators say. Plus it helps to live in a small town. While numerous Wyoming schools performed well on last year’s Wyoming Test of Proficiency...
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
Local Fort Collins Company Brightens Up Five Different City Buildings with Year-Round Lights
Focusing on improving grounds management efficiency, the City of Fort Collins recently enlisted Oelo Lighting Solutions, a Fort Collins manufacturer of permanent holiday lights, to illuminate five different community buildings with year-round lighting. Combining 1,800 LEDs and Oelo’s proprietary cloud-based system that operates the lights, the city can now celebrate...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
