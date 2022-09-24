Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
'Representing purple and gold': two Baton Rouge boutiques gear up for football season
Two local boutiques are helping LSU students and fans get ready for game day by selling tailgate supplies and LSU-inspired clothing. The Keeping Room, a boutique located at 3535 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, sells a variety of tailgate accessories. Andi Berthelot, the owner of The Keeping Room, said the store...
LSU Reveille
Football Notebook: LSU prepares for first road test against Auburn
After a 38-0 beatdown of New Mexico, LSU returns to SEC play this week, with its first road game this Saturday. The Tigers are traveling to Auburn on Saturday, a team coming off a win in its SEC opener with Missouri last weekend. Head Coach Brian Kelly gave updates on...
LSU Reveille
LSU women's golf places fourth at Mason Rudolph Championships
The LSU women’s golf team secured a fourth place finish at the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Tennessee. For the second straight day of the tournament, the Tigers posted a 6-under par round of 282, its fifth under par round in its first six rounds this season to finish the tournament at 3-under par 861 (297-282-282). The Bulldogs of Mississippi State finished strong to win the tournament with a three-day total of 19-under par 845 (284-280-281), four shots better than Arizona at 15-under 849 and host Vanderbilt in third at 14-under 850. The Tigers were also five shots clear of fifth place Auburn, which finished at 866.
LSU Reveille
LSU soccer falls to Mississippi State in thrilling 3-2 road contest
LSU Soccer fell 3-2 to Mississippi State on the road Sunday night. The loss ends the Tigers’ unbeaten run in SEC play. LSU opened play in the 4-3-3 formation. This formation was set up to score goals, but it was the Bulldogs who opened the scoring early. Gwen Mummert...
LSU Reveille
Men's Basketball Notebook: Leadership roles, freshman and attitude towards NCAA sanctions
While the college men’s basketball season is still over a month away, that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting excited for it. With the team’s first official practice being this Wednesday, Matt McMahon held a press conference; discussing the prospect of working with a team featuring 13 new members, what the next six weeks of preparation will hold, team dynamics, leadership; and more.
LSU Reveille
Mulkey's Return: What's to come from this year's women's basketball team
Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season at LSU exceeded expectations in ways Tiger fans could have never imagined. It’s safe to say that she may have turned the program around in her first season, finishing with a 26-6 record, securing a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament and a top-two seed in the SEC tournament last season.
LSU Reveille
LSU professors, students weigh in on constitutionality of room scans for online exams
NPR reported in August that a Cleveland State University student won a lawsuit after suing his college for asking him to take a video of his surroundings before an online proctored exam. He said he felt his Fourth Amendment rights protecting U.S. citizens against "unreasonable searches and seizures” were violated,...
LSU Reveille
People behind the patents: LSU professors patent, explain innovative solutions to modern problems
LSU ranked 93 out of 100 universities granted U.S. utility patents in a recent report by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. LSU professors have inventions patented in various fields across the university, including from the chemistry, biology and engineering department. Additionally, the university and student researchers allow professors to research their ideas and test them out before getting them approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
LSU Reveille
Metal music meets silent movie: Local band Woorms writes original score for Baton Rouge Gallery event
The sun went down, and clouds crowded the sky. The eerie, slow music of local metal band Woorms began to permeate the night. A century-old silent horror film began to play on an inflatable screen on the Baton Rouge Gallery lawn. Baton Rouge Gallery’s Music & Movies on the Lawn...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Students need more exercise than just walking around campus
College students, rushing from class to class, get plenty of steps in on LSU’s sprawling campus. Nevertheless, walking can’t be a student’s only form of exercise. According to the Better Health Channel, some benefits of exercising include lowering cholesterol, reducing your risk of a heart attack and lowering your risk of diabetes. Exercise also can uplift your mood and distract you from your daily worries.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Aim for wholeness, not perfection
As a college student in her early 20s, I’m pressured by my ego to strive for perfection in my academic and personal life. I focus on making straight A’s to the point where I can’t concentrate on the material being taught in class because my mind is ruminating on deadlines and grading scales.
