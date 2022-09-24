The LSU women’s golf team secured a fourth place finish at the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Tennessee. For the second straight day of the tournament, the Tigers posted a 6-under par round of 282, its fifth under par round in its first six rounds this season to finish the tournament at 3-under par 861 (297-282-282). The Bulldogs of Mississippi State finished strong to win the tournament with a three-day total of 19-under par 845 (284-280-281), four shots better than Arizona at 15-under 849 and host Vanderbilt in third at 14-under 850. The Tigers were also five shots clear of fifth place Auburn, which finished at 866.

