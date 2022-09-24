ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

LSU women's golf places fourth at Mason Rudolph Championships

The LSU women’s golf team secured a fourth place finish at the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Tennessee. For the second straight day of the tournament, the Tigers posted a 6-under par round of 282, its fifth under par round in its first six rounds this season to finish the tournament at 3-under par 861 (297-282-282). The Bulldogs of Mississippi State finished strong to win the tournament with a three-day total of 19-under par 845 (284-280-281), four shots better than Arizona at 15-under 849 and host Vanderbilt in third at 14-under 850. The Tigers were also five shots clear of fifth place Auburn, which finished at 866.
LSU Reveille

Men's Basketball Notebook: Leadership roles, freshman and attitude towards NCAA sanctions

While the college men’s basketball season is still over a month away, that doesn’t mean we can’t start getting excited for it. With the team’s first official practice being this Wednesday, Matt McMahon held a press conference; discussing the prospect of working with a team featuring 13 new members, what the next six weeks of preparation will hold, team dynamics, leadership; and more.
LSU Reveille

Mulkey's Return: What's to come from this year's women's basketball team

Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season at LSU exceeded expectations in ways Tiger fans could have never imagined. It’s safe to say that she may have turned the program around in her first season, finishing with a 26-6 record, securing a top-three seed in the NCAA Tournament and a top-two seed in the SEC tournament last season.
LSU Reveille

People behind the patents: LSU professors patent, explain innovative solutions to modern problems

LSU ranked 93 out of 100 universities granted U.S. utility patents in a recent report by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. LSU professors have inventions patented in various fields across the university, including from the chemistry, biology and engineering department. Additionally, the university and student researchers allow professors to research their ideas and test them out before getting them approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Students need more exercise than just walking around campus

College students, rushing from class to class, get plenty of steps in on LSU’s sprawling campus. Nevertheless, walking can’t be a student’s only form of exercise. According to the Better Health Channel, some benefits of exercising include lowering cholesterol, reducing your risk of a heart attack and lowering your risk of diabetes. Exercise also can uplift your mood and distract you from your daily worries.
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Aim for wholeness, not perfection

As a college student in her early 20s, I’m pressured by my ego to strive for perfection in my academic and personal life. I focus on making straight A’s to the point where I can’t concentrate on the material being taught in class because my mind is ruminating on deadlines and grading scales.

