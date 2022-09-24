Read full article on original website
Women's Golf Repeats as UIC Briar Ridge Invitational Champions
RESULTS (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. - - Last fall the Morehead State women's golf team put together a furious 10-stroke rally to win the Illinois-Chicago Briar Ridge Invitational. This fall, the Eagles didn't need to rally as they led from start to finish in repeating as Briar Ridge Invitational champions at Briar Ridge Country Club in northern Indiana.
Volleyball Defeats Lindenwood 3-1 Behind 11 Blocks from Wogenstahl
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State volleyball team fought back after an early one-set deficit to secure a 3-1 win (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15) against the Lindenwood Lions Saturday at home at Johnson Arena. The conference win improved Morehead State's record to 6-7 overall and 2-0 in OVC play. Middle...
Cytron Scores Twice as Soccer Knocks off UT Martin Sunday
BOX SCORE (PDF) MARTIN, Tenn. – — The Morehead State soccer team bested their 2021 win total on Sunday, moving to 5-4-1 on the season thanks (in part) to two goals fromHadley Cytron. Morehead State jumped on top in the 11th minute, as Hadley Cytron scored on a...
Softball Eagles excel in all phases in exhibition sweep of Kentucky Christian
Morehead, Ky. – The Morehead State softball team put it all together on Sunday as it swept Kentucky Christian in a pair of five-inning contests at MSU's University Field. The Eagles swept the doubleheader. 6-2 and 8-1. The 14 total runs came in just eight innings of batting. First-year...
Men's Golf Ready for Tournament in North Carolina Mountains This Week
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After a top-five finish in the last event, Morehead State men's golf will head to the mountains of North Carolina for the J.T. Poston Invitational Monday and Tuesday, an event hosted by Western Carolina. Head coach Matthew Martin will take Nolan Piazza, Logan Liles,...
Softball to host KCU in Sunday scrimmage
Morehead, Ky. – New Morehead State softball coach Megan Griffith will get the first chance to see her team in action on Sunday as the Eagles host Kentucky Christian for a full scrimmage at 1:30 p.m. on the University Field. After a few weeks of practice, Griffith is pleased...
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date
A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall blast finally arrives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major blast of Fall air will start running the show beginning today. We have talked about it all week and now we have finally reached the season-changing front. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. That’s all thanks to the big cold front. If you are a fan of Fall you will love the end result.
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody
Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
