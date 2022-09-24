Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 reasons the Crimson Tide might be on Upset Alert at Arkansas
Maybe the smart folks at FanDuel will ultimately be right. Maybe 2nd-ranked Alabama will strut into Razorback Stadium on Saturday, take one collective, dismissive look up at the first-of-its-kind “Red Out” and get on with the business of taking down Arkansas for the 15th time in a row in the series.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum could see Alabama losing to Arkansas
Alabama is a program that has been known for being the most dominant in college football over recent history, but it seems that could be shifting over to Georgia. The Crimson Tide looked beatable in their narrow 20-19 win over Texas — a team they were favored to defeat by a larger margin — and it’s easy to get the sense they might not finish out as top dog. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently said he could see Arkansas being a team that defeats Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman likens Alabama to 'piranhas,' discusses KJ Jefferson bouncing back from costly fumble
The SEC West race heats up Saturday, as Alabama visits Arkansas in one the week’s biggest games. The Razorbacks are coming off of a heart-breaking loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night but have no time to lick their wounds with the No. 2 Crimson Tide coming to town.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee coach, takes epic dig at Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee’s 45-31 victory at Miami on Saturday would rank as one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. The Blue Raiders were more than 3-touchdown underdogs, but they dominated the game. And they got paid handsomely to do so, as Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill reminded...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama
Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
Comments / 0