Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
No training wheels for Nets’ Ben Simmons this season
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons says he is physically and mentally prepared to get back on an NBA court for
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: TV channel, time info
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Starting goalies and starting veterans could be in action during Wednesday's preseason game after it was mostly youngsters that led the Wings to a 6-2 win Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style
It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NBC Sports
Why Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
NBC Sports
Why can't the Eagles score in the second half?
In the big picture, it’s not a huge deal. The Eagles are 3-0, they’ve done enough to win each game, the last couple haven't been close, and in the NFL nothing else matters except winning. Still … 14 second-half points in three games isn’t ideal. Cause...
NBC Sports
How the Eagles scored on a play that wasn't in the game plan
They didn’t draw the play up in the dirt, but it wasn't far off. Just before halftime at FedEx Sunday, the Eagles led Washington 17-0 and after Jalen Hurts’ 44-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith, they found themselves with a 1st-and-goal on the 1-yard-line just before halftime. Nick Sirianni...
Yardbarker
Which key New York Rangers to watch in preseason match versus Bruins
The New York Rangers take to the ice at TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins in their second of six preseason games. After a rousing 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, several familiar faces will be back in the lineup tonight. Jimmy Vesey, Gustav Rydahl, Vitali Kravtsov, Ryan Carpenter, and Bobby Trivigno are playing in the back to back contests.
NBC Sports
Flyers fall to Sabres in preseason, things to ramp up for Tortorella and staff
The Flyers fell to the Sabres, 2-1, in preseason action Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Travis Konecny scored the club's lone goal. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk picked up assists. The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the preseason. The games will start to pick up in...
Carlos Correa is making his opt-out decision even easier
The Twins’ surprise signing of Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3M contract was supposed to be the signature free-agent addition that washed away the lingering distaste of an awful 2021 campaign pushed them toward an AL Central crown. Instead, the Twins have wildly unperformed expectations for a second straight season, due in large part a once-again disastrous level of injury. Minnesota has had more IL days accrued than any team in the American League and trails only Cincinnati for the MLB lead in that odious category. (The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman took a player-by-player look at the Twins’ staggering injury woes just this morning.)
NHL
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
NBC Sports
Are the Jaguars actually good or is this a mirage?
It’s something we’re all very familiar with. Doug Pederson taking over a young, losing team from a failed big-time college coach and instantly giving them hope. It happened here six years ago, and it’s happening right now in Jacksonville. Pederson, who spent 2021 out of football after...
NBC Sports
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo
The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
NBC Sports
Ex-Eagles LB's Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb
Eagles fans, do you remember Emmanuel Acho? You might know him from his recent transformation into a Fox Sports talking head and New York Times bestselling platitude peddler, but do you remember him as an Eagle?. He played in 20 games, recorded 33 tackles, and promptly retired after two seasons...
NBC Sports
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Chiefs release Elijah Lee
The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad. He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on...
