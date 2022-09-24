Read full article on original website
Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where
ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast. In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brevard County officials give update on Hurricane Ian preparations
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials delivered an update Wednesday on final preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida. The press conference was hosted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Emergency Management Facebook pages. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
TIMELINE: Here’s when Central Florida can expect impacts from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is a major hurricane that will make landfall Wednesday in Florida. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to reach the coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane and will weaken as it moves over Florida. The hurricane will move through Florida...
‘Major, major storm:’ Gov. DeSantis, state officials discuss Ian, now a Category 4 hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday morning at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, a couple of hours after Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm. Now more certain of what impacts the major hurricane will likely have throughout different parts...
Gulf Coast barrier islands evacuated as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall
The bridges leading to the barrier islands in Manatee County were closed, starting Tuesday night. Police were stationed at the bridges not allowing anyone back on. Emergency managers ordered evacuations for Zones A and B from Naples in Collier County to Tampa in Hillsborough County in preparation of Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Tornado warning issued in Brevard County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm near the southwest coast of Florida, has spawned severe weather warnings in Central Florida. Ian had wind speeds Wednesday of 155 mph, putting it just shy of devastating Category 5 hurricane status (at least 157 mph winds). [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK,...
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
WATCH LIVE: FEMA delivers update on Hurricane Ian preperations
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies off Florida’s coast with maximum winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane. U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph (17 kph).
WATCH: Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida coast
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian churns Wednesday morning off the southwest coast of Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of 155 mph. Further north along the coast, water can be seen receding from Tampa Bay. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path
The Orlando metro area is under hurricane warnings Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 strength near Port Charlotte on the west coast mid-day Wednesday and is expected to track northeast toward Central Florida. The region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes into Thursday. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire ...
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Flagler County leaders warn residents to prepare for ‘eventual’ evacuations
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County leaders are urging residents to prepare for “eventual” evacuations in the county as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The massive storm is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Southwest Florida.
‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
Hurricane Ian brings major storms, flooding and damage across Florida
FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way toward Central Florida, the storm’s impact is being felt all across the state. Areas in South Florida started seeing intense rain and wind as a result of Ian, Tuesday, causing damage across Broward County. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
Hurricane Ian: County-by-county impacts in Central Florida -- as of now
ORLANDO, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. Although it’s too early to know for sure, based on its current projected path, here’s a look at what counties in Central Florida could experience.
