Florida State

click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast. In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Brevard County officials give update on Hurricane Ian preparations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County officials delivered an update Wednesday on final preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida. The press conference was hosted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Emergency Management Facebook pages. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gulf Coast barrier islands evacuated as Hurricane Ian gets closer to landfall

The bridges leading to the barrier islands in Manatee County were closed, starting Tuesday night. Police were stationed at the bridges not allowing anyone back on. Emergency managers ordered evacuations for Zones A and B from Naples in Collier County to Tampa in Hillsborough County in preparation of Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Ian: Tornado warning issued in Brevard County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm near the southwest coast of Florida, has spawned severe weather warnings in Central Florida. Ian had wind speeds Wednesday of 155 mph, putting it just shy of devastating Category 5 hurricane status (at least 157 mph winds). [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: FEMA delivers update on Hurricane Ian preperations

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies off Florida’s coast with maximum winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane. U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area is under hurricane warnings Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 strength near Port Charlotte on the west coast mid-day Wednesday and is expected to track northeast toward Central Florida. The region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes into Thursday. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Ian brings major storms, flooding and damage across Florida

FLORIDA – As Hurricane Ian continues to make its way toward Central Florida, the storm’s impact is being felt all across the state. Areas in South Florida started seeing intense rain and wind as a result of Ian, Tuesday, causing damage across Broward County. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
FLORIDA STATE

