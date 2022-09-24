ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast. In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO