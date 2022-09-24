Jacksonville State football dominates Nicholls State behind Zion Webb's four touchdowns

Jacksonville State football got back in the win column with a dominating 52-21 win over Nicholls State on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (4-1) got the scoring going with a Pat Jackson rushing touchdown and didn’t slow down their scoring on their next five drives, except for one before halftime. `

The Gamecocks struck early in the second half, with Zion Webb finding Sterling Galban on a 70-yard touchdown as the offense slowed down in the second half.

The Colonels (0-4) added a late touchdown

Webb leads quarterbacks again

Webb earned his fourth start of the season after not starting the previous week against Tulsa. Webb played most of the significant snaps, including all of the first half. Webb had his best day passing, long touchdown passes to Sean Brown and Galban.

Webb went 9 for 11 with 252 yards and two touchdowns with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for the second straight game.

Run game shines again

The Gamecocks offense had four rushing touchdowns in the first half, helping Jacksonville State score the most points (35) in a half since 2018. It continued a trend that has seen Jacksonville State average 260 rushing yards a game. Four different players found the end zone and five ran for more than 40 yards.

JSU ran for 292 yards against the Colonels, averaging 6.8 yards a carry. The Gamecocks finished with five rushing touchdowns, tying a season high.

Defense still needs work

While the Gamecocks' defense was overmatched against FBS opponent Tulsa, allowing 54 points and 621 yards, the talent gap seemed to be the main reason. But there are still some concerns after a shaky showing against Nicholls after allowing 21 points and 409 yards of offense. The Gamecocks defense had issues in the passing game vs. Tulsa, but the Colonels were able to do most of their damage on the ground.

It was the best offensive game that the Colonels have had all season, but the Gamecocks did stop Nicholls twice in the red zone.

Up Next

The Gamecocks start ASUN conference play against Kennesaw State next week at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football dominates Nicholls State behind Zion Webb's four touchdowns