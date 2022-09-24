ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Wendie Renard
Person
Alexia Putellas
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Yardbarker

Joao Felix set to face Spain in UEFA Nations League decider

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix will return to the Portugal squad for their crunch UEFA Nations League clash with Spain. A ruthless Switzerland handed La Roja a first home loss since 2018 in Zaragoza with goals from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo. The defeat means Spain are...
UEFA
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Spain National Team#Espn#Espnfc#Spanish
Daily Mail

'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras

Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Shakira cheers son Milan, nine, on at his baseball game as ex Gerard Piqué watches from across the field... as they continue to try to settle their divorce amid shock split

Shakira stepped out to support her son Milan at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué looked on from across the field. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals, while Gerard, 35, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January

Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy