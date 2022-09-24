Read full article on original website
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Yardbarker
Joao Felix set to face Spain in UEFA Nations League decider
Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix will return to the Portugal squad for their crunch UEFA Nations League clash with Spain. A ruthless Switzerland handed La Roja a first home loss since 2018 in Zaragoza with goals from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo. The defeat means Spain are...
UEFA・
Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split
Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Gerard Pique and Shakira seen leaving Barcelona law firm together as couple look to finalise split
FOOTBALLER Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira were seen leaving a renowned law firm in Barcelona, as the couple look to finalise their split. According to El Periodico and the 'Mamarazzis', the pair met with their lawyers last Thursday to try and reach an agreement on their separation and the custody of children, Sasha and Milan.
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray
Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Shakira is going to trial! If the Colombian singer is found guilty, she faces an eight-year sentence and a fine
Shakira might need to face a judge in Spain. The Colombian global sensation will have a trial where she needs to clear her name after being charged with tax fraud. In 2018, Shakira was accused by Spanish prosecutors of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million)...
Football news LIVE: Lionel Messi transfer EXCLUSIVE, Jude Bellingham latest as Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid hover
LIONEL MESSI will decide on his future after the upcoming World Cup - but has so far had no offers from any club. The Argentine star left Barcelona to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. But with that contract expiring next summer, it remains unclear where he...
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
TMZ.com
Shakira, Gerard Piqué Sit Apart From Each Other at Son's Baseball Game
Shakira and Gerard Piqué are still practicing social distancing, at least when it comes to co-parenting -- they both showed up to their kid's baseball game, but sat pretty far away from each other. The exes were out supporting their 9-year-old son, Milan, Saturday in Barcelona ... Gerard was...
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Shakira cheers son Milan, nine, on at his baseball game as ex Gerard Piqué watches from across the field... as they continue to try to settle their divorce amid shock split
Shakira stepped out to support her son Milan at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué looked on from across the field. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals, while Gerard, 35, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Jamaica result, score: Lionel Messi scores two more goals as unbeaten run reaches 35
Who can stop Lionel Messi and Argentina? Their unbeaten streak has reached 35 matches after a 3-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, as Messi came off the bench to score two goals and send the pro-Argentina crowd home happy. The 35-year-old superstar didn't...
Yardbarker
Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January
Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
