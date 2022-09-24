Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Annual Brinner Dinner Fundraiser set for Oct. 16
The annual Brinner Dinner Fundraiser will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, to benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network and Second Harvest Foodbank at the new Kasieta Center, located at 1200 E. Verona Ave. The four-course, five-star menu will include smoked beef brisket or vegetarian-friendly stuffed mushroom over...
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event
MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
Georgia Ann Zink
Georgia Ann Zink, a longtime resident of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the age of 72. Georgia was the loving daughter of Kenneth and Loretta (Aberle) Zink. Georgia attended Sugar River Elementary School, Verona High School and had an Associate Arts degree from MATC. She worked for Satterfield Electronics for several years and then worked and retired from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 30 years.
Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin
Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
Verona Area School District: Historic inflation poses challenge to teacher contracts
The skyrocketing increases in the consumer price index are forcing school district leaders to brace for more challenges when it comes time to negotiate teacher contracts for 2023-24. The price of doing business for education in Wisconsin – like shopping for milk, eggs and gasoline at the pump – is...
Historic Wisconsin Civil War ‘Muster Tree’ slowly succumbing to disease
DELAVAN — It has shaded passersby in Delavan for more than 270 years, but now the branches on Delavan’s Civil War Muster Tree are slowly becoming bare, and the historic landmark’s days may be numbered. Among those who gathered below the tree’s wide canopy from 1851-1864 were...
Girls swimming: Emily Spielman leads Verona past Beloit Memorial
Verona sophomore Emily Spielman had a hand in winning four events to power the Wildcats to a 128-42 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Beloit. Spielman won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 18.42 seconds and took first...
College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus
On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
Boys cross country: Verona runs to third at Midwest Invitational
The Verona boys cross country team had three of the top 25 runners to finish third at the 48-team Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. Verona senior Blake Oleson finished 10th out of 315 runners in the 5,000-meter run with a time of...
Sennett Middle School principal leaves post after less than month in charge
MADISON, Wis. — Sennett Middle School Prinicpal Dr. Jeffery Copeland is no longer employed by the school or the district. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Copeland’s departure on Tuesday. He was hired shortly before the start of the school year and was placed on a leave of absence last week.
New Sennett principal gone after less than a month
The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could...
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Madison mayor proposes $1,000 payments to city workers
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed the city of Madison give every permanent city employee a one-time, $1,000 payment to help combat inflationary costs, according to an email statement to the Badger Herald from the Mayor’s Office. The payments would go to about 2,900 employees by the end of February...
