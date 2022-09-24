ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Annual Brinner Dinner Fundraiser set for Oct. 16

The annual Brinner Dinner Fundraiser will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, to benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network and Second Harvest Foodbank at the new Kasieta Center, located at 1200 E. Verona Ave. The four-course, five-star menu will include smoked beef brisket or vegetarian-friendly stuffed mushroom over...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
veronapress.com

Georgia Ann Zink

Georgia Ann Zink, a longtime resident of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the age of 72. Georgia was the loving daughter of Kenneth and Loretta (Aberle) Zink. Georgia attended Sugar River Elementary School, Verona High School and had an Associate Arts degree from MATC. She worked for Satterfield Electronics for several years and then worked and retired from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after 30 years.
VERONA, WI
Verona, WI
Verona, WI
doingmoretoday.com

Building Community: Ella Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin

Last June, locals gathered in Eken Park to pay homage to the site while welcoming a new neighbor for the grand opening of a five-story, 135-unit building that includes a stunning 3,400-square foot mural by local artist Bill Rebholz. Located on East Washington Avenue, the highly visible Ella Apartments houses...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Girls swimming: Emily Spielman leads Verona past Beloit Memorial

Verona sophomore Emily Spielman had a hand in winning four events to power the Wildcats to a 128-42 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Beloit. Spielman won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 18.42 seconds and took first...
BELOIT, WI
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
veronapress.com

Boys cross country: Verona runs to third at Midwest Invitational

The Verona boys cross country team had three of the top 25 runners to finish third at the 48-team Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville. Verona senior Blake Oleson finished 10th out of 315 runners in the 5,000-meter run with a time of...
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

New Sennett principal gone after less than a month

The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
JANESVILLE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
Badger Herald

Madison mayor proposes $1,000 payments to city workers

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed the city of Madison give every permanent city employee a one-time, $1,000 payment to help combat inflationary costs, according to an email statement to the Badger Herald from the Mayor’s Office. The payments would go to about 2,900 employees by the end of February...
MADISON, WI

