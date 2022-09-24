ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

The Post and Courier

New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space

In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
ELGIN, SC
manninglive.com

Free clothing giveaway

K&H Resource Center has organized a free clothing giveaway. The giveaway will take place on Saturday, October 1 at 10AM. The clothes have been donated by Save the Children. The giveaway will be located at 45 S Church Street in Summerton, SC.
SUMMERTON, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Manning, SC
Manning, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm. Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields. The company will be conducting on-the-spot...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Mashburn Construction selected for Orangeburg's new city hall

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected a new contractor for its new city hall. The developer is Columbia-based company Mashburn Construction. “We primarily decided to go with them because they have extensive experience in renovating older buildings and they have a large presence throughout the Midlands and throughout South Carolina," said city administrator Sidney Evering.
ORANGEBURG, SC
fox35orlando.com

Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Management firm responds to litigation from tenant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
COLUMBIA, SC

