New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space
In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
Free clothing giveaway
K&H Resource Center has organized a free clothing giveaway. The giveaway will take place on Saturday, October 1 at 10AM. The clothes have been donated by Save the Children. The giveaway will be located at 45 S Church Street in Summerton, SC.
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in the Midlands, Jackpot rolls to $285 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players in the Midlands should check their tickets!. Someone matched all but one number to win $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia. Monday’s jackpot is an estimated $285 million. The...
Photos: Kingstree community in Williamsburg County
Williamsburg County schools have been able to dramatically increase teacher retention rates over the course of the last five years. Part of what they credit is a strong community, what does that look like?. 1 of 15.
Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm. Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields. The company will be conducting on-the-spot...
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
Charlotte man dies after falls outside Columbia convention center following police chase
COLUMBIA — A man died from a fall at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in the early hours of Sept. 24 following a police chase from Cayce to downtown Columbia. The man crashed his car and ran off, falling from the upper level of the center's outdoor area, authorities said.
Mashburn Construction selected for Orangeburg's new city hall
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected a new contractor for its new city hall. The developer is Columbia-based company Mashburn Construction. “We primarily decided to go with them because they have extensive experience in renovating older buildings and they have a large presence throughout the Midlands and throughout South Carolina," said city administrator Sidney Evering.
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
This mom has fostered 189 kids in four decades. She’s 86 and has no plans to stop
Hannah Ford, or Miss Hannah as she’s known in the tiny town of Marion, South Carolina, found herself feeling isolated when her five children began moving out on their own in 1983. The quiet stillness just didn’t sit right with the retired seamstress, who lost her husband nearly two...
One school district already changing plans due to effects of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one school district in the Midlands is changing their plans later this week due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.
Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
Florence County emergency management uses several tools to alert residents to Hurricane Ian
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the path of Hurricane Ian still uncertain, leaders across the Pee Dee are preparing and issuing communication through several different mediums to residents. Facebook posts, Instagram posts, tweets, emails, and phone calls are all being used to remind those who live in Florence County...
8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420
This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
Management firm responds to litigation from tenant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four days after WIS published findings of hazardous living conditions at Spring Gardens Apartments, the management company agreed to a virtual interview. John Marti, President of Your Way Management Team, has overseen the Spring Garden complex on Percival Road since 2019. He said the complex was...
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
