Tempe, AZ

5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development

Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
NAI closes 4 land sales totaling $9.38 million

Four land sales totaling $9.38 million highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. With the addition of the sale of a retail space in Scottsdale, those five deals totaled almost $10 million ($9.8 million). : Here are the top Google searches related to Phoenix real estate. : What do...
Mercy Gilbert Medical Commons adds 3rd office building

The first frame panels for the third Mercy Gilbert Medical Office Building have been lifted into place, keeping the project on schedule for its planned March 2023 completion. At the time of tilt, this facility has been fully leased and programmed with Dignity Health’s East Valley’s graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services via Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Axon

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Axon. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in...
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
How remote work has impacted Metro Phoenix commute times

Although remote work was not unheard of prior to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the ample wave that rose in 2020 continues to ripple through the national workscape. And, although there is still some debate regarding a fully flexible future of work, the movement has so far brought certain undeniable benefits: Whether it has to do with evolving energy costs, health concerns, or investing that time toward more issues of personal value, cutting down on at least some of the previous commute times has been highly appreciated.
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices

After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Real estate opportunities in space? Here’s how to learn more

The opening line of a wildly popular TV show in the 1960s proclaimed: “Space, the final frontier.” With living and conducting business in space a no-too-far-off reality, Blue Origin is leading the way and rewriting the line: “Space, the next frontier.”. Kiah Erlich, Head of Astronaut Sales...
Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards

The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
