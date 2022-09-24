ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Ferry: How did we ever get here?

I attended the recent Vail Town Council meeting for the discussion of the $12 million offer the town is submitting to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the Booth Heights property. During the agonizingly long fiasco surrounding this topic, I have experienced a plethora of emotions. To start with, like...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Yes for Eagle Valley Transit

Please join me in voting “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” at the ballot box this fall. Localized transit options in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek work well but traveling between communities and from one end of the valley to the other should be easier and more efficient. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation helps families access jobs and educational opportunities located outside their neighborhoods. This service is also critical for employers who depend on workers traveling from afar for the success of their businesses. Connected communities are resilient and vibrant communities.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail man completes bike ride across the U.S. for PKD

After biking for 100 days and covering 5,542 miles across 16 states, Glenn Frommer is happy to be back at home in Vail after completing the RideForPKD, a challenge Frommer dreamed up to help raise awareness, build community and fund a cure for polycystic kidney disease. Frommer set out from...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible

Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity celebrates affordable housing strides

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley celebrated the substantial strides made in affordable housing policy this year by inviting local government representatives to a “Difference Makers” build day in Gypsum this past Wednesday. State Rep. Dylan Roberts, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, and a number of other community leaders...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency

In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Police create safe meeting space for online buyers, sellers

The Vail Police Department encourages residents who buy and sell on classified advertisements websites — such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist — to conduct transactions in the Vail Police Department municipal parking lot, located at 75 S. Frontage Road West. The Safe to Sell program is a nationwide...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms

As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Forest Service to host public meetings on thinning project

The White River National Forest is hosting two informational meetings about areas proposed for 2023 thinning projects in Eagle and Summit counties under the White River National Forest Health and Fuels Management Project. The open house meetings will be held Sept. 27 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger District,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
