ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

BIKERS ON THE BLUFF: Shelter fundraiser rolls on this weekend

NATCHEZ — Motorcycle lovers, start your engines. It’s time for another “Bikers Weekend on the Bluff” in Natchez, with all proceeds from the festivities benefiting Seeds of Change Resource Foundation’s new group home at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.”. The foundation...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

David Phillip Vogt

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for David Phillip Vogt, 38, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2022, in Natchez, MS will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS; burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

No restaurant in Depot building; city and Church Hill Variety end lease agreement

NATCHEZ — Film director Tate Taylor’s idea of developing a world-class restaurant in the historic Depot building on the bluff in Natchez is no more. Instead, the aldermen voted to pursue grant funds to renovate part of the Depot, install restrooms and a visitor information area, and create a visitor film experience by developing a small theater. The remaining square footage, approximately 1,780 square feet, would be available for future development.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Andrea Lynn Newman

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Andrea Lyn Newman, 60, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Blackmon-Hightower Family Cemetery with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
Natchez, MS
Business
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Norwood Redhead

CENTREVILLE – Joseph Norwood Redhead, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Nordy, as he was affectionately known, was born May 17, 1938, in Centreville, Mississippi to Duncan Norwood Redhead and Charlotte Martiniere Redhead. Nordy was a 1956...
CENTREVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Ethel Julia Gilmore

Graveside services for Ethel Julia Gilmore, 87, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Russell Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Ellmore Matthews, Sr.

OAKLAND, CA – Funeral Services for Ellmore Matthews, Sr., 74, of Oakland, CA, formerly of Natchez, who died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Oakland will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at C. P. Bannon Mortuary in Oakland, CA. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Walter Smith

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Walter Smith, 68, of Natchez, MS who died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#Food And Wine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Chamber#The Natchez Kiwanis Club#Natchezian#Natchez Early College
Natchez Democrat

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’

NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Natchez Democrat

‘Natchez Mississippi On My Brain’ release party is Sunday, song featured in Under the Hill saloon documentary

NATCHEZ — This Sunday, local singer and songwriter Maggie Brown is releasing her single “Natchez Mississippi On My Brain.”. Brown said the public is invited to a single release party Sunday, from 1 to 3 pm at the Under the Hill Saloon in Natchez. The venue is the topic of an Amazon documentary that features the song, “The Saloon.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Helen Starnes

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Helen Starnes, 93, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in Natchez, MS surrounded by her loved ones will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at New Beginnings Community Church in Natchez, MS, with Pastor Alan Kolodny officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week. Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.
NATCHEZ, MS
wasteadvantagemag.com

Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS

For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy