Natchez Democrat
BIKERS ON THE BLUFF: Shelter fundraiser rolls on this weekend
NATCHEZ — Motorcycle lovers, start your engines. It’s time for another “Bikers Weekend on the Bluff” in Natchez, with all proceeds from the festivities benefiting Seeds of Change Resource Foundation’s new group home at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.”. The foundation...
Natchez Democrat
David Phillip Vogt
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for David Phillip Vogt, 38, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2022, in Natchez, MS will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS; burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
No restaurant in Depot building; city and Church Hill Variety end lease agreement
NATCHEZ — Film director Tate Taylor’s idea of developing a world-class restaurant in the historic Depot building on the bluff in Natchez is no more. Instead, the aldermen voted to pursue grant funds to renovate part of the Depot, install restrooms and a visitor information area, and create a visitor film experience by developing a small theater. The remaining square footage, approximately 1,780 square feet, would be available for future development.
Natchez Democrat
Andrea Lynn Newman
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Andrea Lyn Newman, 60, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Blackmon-Hightower Family Cemetery with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Joseph Norwood Redhead
CENTREVILLE – Joseph Norwood Redhead, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Nordy, as he was affectionately known, was born May 17, 1938, in Centreville, Mississippi to Duncan Norwood Redhead and Charlotte Martiniere Redhead. Nordy was a 1956...
Natchez Democrat
Ethel Julia Gilmore
Graveside services for Ethel Julia Gilmore, 87, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Russell Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Ellmore Matthews, Sr.
OAKLAND, CA – Funeral Services for Ellmore Matthews, Sr., 74, of Oakland, CA, formerly of Natchez, who died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Oakland will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at C. P. Bannon Mortuary in Oakland, CA. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills...
Natchez Democrat
Walter Smith
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Walter Smith, 68, of Natchez, MS who died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.
NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Early College is one of 46 Mississippi high schools recognized with national award
JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Education today announced that Natchez Early College Academy was one of 46 Mississippi high schools to receive the 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
Natchez Democrat
New sign appears at former Natchez madam’s dilapidated house: ‘I’ll see you in court’
A new sign appeared Tuesday in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. The new sign reads “Natchez, where the old South still lives; I will see you in court! Andy Sartin.” Sartin chairs Natchez’s Preservation Commission.
Natchez Democrat
‘Natchez Mississippi On My Brain’ release party is Sunday, song featured in Under the Hill saloon documentary
NATCHEZ — This Sunday, local singer and songwriter Maggie Brown is releasing her single “Natchez Mississippi On My Brain.”. Brown said the public is invited to a single release party Sunday, from 1 to 3 pm at the Under the Hill Saloon in Natchez. The venue is the topic of an Amazon documentary that features the song, “The Saloon.”
Natchez Democrat
‘What have I got to gain?’: Robinson defends efforts to preserve former home of Mississippi Madam
NATCHEZ — The owner of a house that once belonged to a famous Natchez madam says he was blindsided at a city preservation commission meeting when members questioned the status of repairs to the property. J.T. Robinson first started taking steps in 2019 to restore the house at 416...
Natchez Democrat
‘We have earned it’: Natchez-Adams School District report card jumps from D to B grade
NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School District’s report card from the Mississippi Department of Education shows improvement by two letter grades—from D to B—from the last time grades were issued pre-pandemic, according to preliminary results released by the Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday. The grade will become...
Natchez Democrat
Helen Starnes
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Helen Starnes, 93, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in Natchez, MS surrounded by her loved ones will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at New Beginnings Community Church in Natchez, MS, with Pastor Alan Kolodny officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
No parking garage downtown, but mayor says Eola redevelopment is moving forward
NATCHEZ — A planned parking garage in downtown Natchez likely won’t happen, but much anticipated renovations on the Eola Hotel could begin next year if financing is solidified, according to the mayor. Mayor Dan Gibson told the board of aldermen on Tuesday that plans to erect a parking...
Natchez Democrat
Department of Education to release new school district accountability grades, last updated before pandemic
NATCHEZ — Mississippi schools and districts will earn new grades for the first time since 2019 when the Mississippi State Board of Education approves accountability grades on Thursday, Sept. 29, for the 2021-22 school year. Unofficial grades will be announced Tuesday and are already in the hands of school...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022
NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week. Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS
For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
