ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Julia Roberts
SFGate

Showrunners Group Pressures Studios to Put ‘Thought Into Action’ on Abortion in New Ad

The coalition of showrunners, TV creators and directors formed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade are continuing to put pressure on Hollywood studios to put safety protocols into place in abortion-hostile states. But on Sept. 28, in a full-page ad in the Power of Women issue of Variety, the still-unnamed coalition thanked those studios “for fully engaging and being thought leaders with us,” as the message reads in part. (The page was donated to the coalition by Variety‘s sales team without charge. The full letter is included below.)
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Arnold Schwarzenegger Signed Auschwitz Guestbook With ‘Terminator’ Catchphrase ‘I’ll Be Back,’ Museum Explains Why

Arnold Schwarzenegger left many fans on social media upset and confused after he signed the Auschwitz Museum guestbook with his iconic “The Terminator” catchphrase “I’ll be back.” The official Twitter account for the museum shared Schwarzenegger’s signature. The actor visited Auschwitz after receiving the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred from the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation earlier this year.
MOVIES
SFGate

Golden Globes Announce New TV Categories and Awards Timeline

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has divided the Golden Globes categories for supporting actor and supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television movie. These four new categories will replace the previous supporting actor and actress TV categories :. More from Variety. Best supporting actor in a television series (musical/comedy...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Titanic#Film Star#Pakistani#A E Networks#Taliban
SFGate

See How U.K. Punk and Politics Converged in Don Letts Doc Trailer

A new documentary, , will examine the influence of Don Letts, the British filmmaker, and musician who captured some of the most significant footage of punk’s first wave and cofounded Big Audio Dynamite with the Clash’s Mick Jones. “Punk rock’s a living thing,” Letts says in the film’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Freeform Introduces New Logo, The Network’s Third Since Switching From ABC Family in 2016

Freeform is “F”-ing around with its look. Literally. The Disney cabler’s new logo centers on two stylized “F”s (in “free” and “form”) that perpetually wiggle and move around in the network’s IDs. It’s part of a brand refresh instituted by Freeform president Tara Duncan, who took over the network in summer 2020, and her content marketing senior VP, Joe Ortiz, who joined the following spring.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Allan Haldeman Named Head of UTA’s New York Office

United Talent Agency has promoted veteran literary agent Allan Haldeman as head of its New York office. “As the cultural capital of so many industries, New York is incredibly important to UTA and our heightened presence there is critical to the next chapter of our growth,” UTA president David Kramer said in a statement.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy