Malala Yousafzai Weighs In on Age-Old ‘Titanic’ Debate: ‘I Think There Was’ Room for Jack on Rose’s Door

Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Showrunners Group Pressures Studios to Put ‘Thought Into Action’ on Abortion in New Ad
The coalition of showrunners, TV creators and directors formed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade are continuing to put pressure on Hollywood studios to put safety protocols into place in abortion-hostile states. But on Sept. 28, in a full-page ad in the Power of Women issue of Variety, the still-unnamed coalition thanked those studios “for fully engaging and being thought leaders with us,” as the message reads in part. (The page was donated to the coalition by Variety‘s sales team without charge. The full letter is included below.)
SFGate
Arnold Schwarzenegger Signed Auschwitz Guestbook With ‘Terminator’ Catchphrase ‘I’ll Be Back,’ Museum Explains Why
Arnold Schwarzenegger left many fans on social media upset and confused after he signed the Auschwitz Museum guestbook with his iconic “The Terminator” catchphrase “I’ll be back.” The official Twitter account for the museum shared Schwarzenegger’s signature. The actor visited Auschwitz after receiving the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred from the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation earlier this year.
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
SFGate
Golden Globes Announce New TV Categories and Awards Timeline
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has divided the Golden Globes categories for supporting actor and supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television movie. These four new categories will replace the previous supporting actor and actress TV categories :. More from Variety. Best supporting actor in a television series (musical/comedy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
See How U.K. Punk and Politics Converged in Don Letts Doc Trailer
A new documentary, , will examine the influence of Don Letts, the British filmmaker, and musician who captured some of the most significant footage of punk’s first wave and cofounded Big Audio Dynamite with the Clash’s Mick Jones. “Punk rock’s a living thing,” Letts says in the film’s...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
Rebecca Black Says She Was "Scammed" Into Endorsing A Mexican Presidential Candidate When She Was Just 14
"They take us to some big fancy house, and then they usher us into a room full of men in suits."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18 Wild Things Younger Siblings Believed Just Because Their Older Sibling Told Them It Was True
"My sister told me gum wrappers would dissolve in your mouth and were meant to be chewed along with the gum."
SFGate
Freeform Introduces New Logo, The Network’s Third Since Switching From ABC Family in 2016
Freeform is “F”-ing around with its look. Literally. The Disney cabler’s new logo centers on two stylized “F”s (in “free” and “form”) that perpetually wiggle and move around in the network’s IDs. It’s part of a brand refresh instituted by Freeform president Tara Duncan, who took over the network in summer 2020, and her content marketing senior VP, Joe Ortiz, who joined the following spring.
SFGate
Allan Haldeman Named Head of UTA’s New York Office
United Talent Agency has promoted veteran literary agent Allan Haldeman as head of its New York office. “As the cultural capital of so many industries, New York is incredibly important to UTA and our heightened presence there is critical to the next chapter of our growth,” UTA president David Kramer said in a statement.
Comments / 0