Ole Miss football score vs. Tulsa: Live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Ole Miss football will try to score its first 4-0 start in seven years when the Rebels host Tulsa.

The No. 13 Rebels (3-0) host the Golden Hurricane (2-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m., SEC Network). Ole Miss hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 1 and owns the nation's No. 2 scoring defense, making this an interesting matchup against a Tulsa team that leads the FBS in passing yards per game and is averaging 43 points per game.

Ole Miss has been a dominant rushing team, averaging 271.7 yards per game on the ground. Junior Zach Evans and freshman Quinshon Judkins are the FBS' only teammates who are both averaging more than 90 rushing yards per game. Tulsa has not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season; Ole Miss has had one in every gae this fall.

MEET QUINSHON JUDKINS:How Ole Miss football freshman RB has the vision to become next Rebels great

RAT POISON:Sorry Lane Kiffin, but here are some nice, true facts about your team

STINGY OR BULLIES?Is Ole Miss football's defense elite, or just beating up on terrible teams?

Follow below for live updates as Ole Miss football hosts Tulsa.

Ole Miss football vs. Tulsa: Live score updates

What time, TV channel is Ole Miss football vs. Tulsa on?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network and available to stream online via WatchESPN and the SEC Network Plus.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

