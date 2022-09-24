Every Tennessee football-Florida prediction from ESPN's College GameDay crew
Et tu, Kirk Herbstreit?
Herbstreit, the ESPN "College GameDay" host and a Nashville resident, went on a limb Saturday when he predicted Florida would beat Tennessee football in front of a packed orange-clad audience at UT's Ayres Hall on Saturday.
Was Herbstreit was the only "GameDay" host to take such a leap against the 10.5-point favorite Vols.
Here's a rundown of who predicted whom ahead of the game at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS):
- BIANCA BELAIR, guest picker:
- LEE CORSO, ESPN:
- KIRK HERBSTREIT, ESPN: Florida
- DESMOND HOWARD, ESPN: Tennessee
- CHRIS FALLICA, ESPN: Tennessee (but Florida covers)
- PAT MCAFEE, ESPN: Tennessee
- DAVID POLLACK, ESPN: Tennessee
- KNOX NEWS' PICK:Tennessee 31, Florida 24
