ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Every Tennessee football-Florida prediction from ESPN's College GameDay crew

By Chris Thomas, Nashville Tennessean
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vtnR_0i8qnxou00

Et tu, Kirk Herbstreit?

Herbstreit, the ESPN "College GameDay" host and a Nashville resident, went on a limb Saturday when he predicted Florida would beat Tennessee football in front of a packed orange-clad audience at UT's Ayres Hall on Saturday.

Was Herbstreit was the only "GameDay" host to take such a leap against the 10.5-point favorite Vols.

Here's a rundown of who predicted whom ahead of the game at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS):

[ See Lee Corso pick Tennessee football to beat Florida in Knoxville on Saturday ]

Tennessee football score predictions vs. Florida: See who Lee Corso, Bianca Belair, 'College GameDay' crew picked

  • BIANCA BELAIR, guest picker:
  • LEE CORSO, ESPN:
  • KIRK HERBSTREIT, ESPN: Florida
  • DESMOND HOWARD, ESPN: Tennessee
  • CHRIS FALLICA, ESPN: Tennessee (but Florida covers)
  • PAT MCAFEE, ESPN: Tennessee
  • DAVID POLLACK, ESPN: Tennessee
  • KNOX NEWS' PICK:Tennessee 31, Florida 24

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clarion Ledger

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin lays out challenges of battling Kentucky QB Will Levis

OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and his defensive assistants have spent this week doing what hopeful NFL fanbases have been doing since the spring: watching Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The No. 11 Rebels (4-0) host the No. 8 Wildcats (4-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). One of the marquee matchups will be how Ole Miss' defense fares against Levis. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Levis as the fourth-best...
OXFORD, MS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy