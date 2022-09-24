Read full article on original website
Nearly a week after Hurricane Fiona, half of Puerto Rico still without power
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Half of Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck — including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived. Many on the U.S. territory are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing for...
Canada deploys troops to help clear Fiona’s destruction in eastern provinces
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian military mobilized and officials on Sunday tried to assess the scope of devastation from former Hurricane Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces. After surging north from the Caribbean, Fiona came ashore before...
Cuba loses all electricity after Hurricane Ian knocks out power grid
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane. Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work is being done...
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida, around 3:15 p.m. as a strong Category 4 storm.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall over southwestern Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane is making landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in...
Florida governor declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian approaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two...
How Puerto Ricans are coping in the wake of Hurricane Fiona
How warm water turbocharged Hurricane Ian in less than a day
Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day. This turbocharging of storms is likely to become even more frequent as the...
Super typhoon strikes Philippines with ferocious winds, forcing evacuations
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon slammed into the northeastern Philippines on Sunday and was barreling across the main Luzon island toward the capital in a densely populated path where thousands have been evacuated to safety. Typhoon Noru hit the coastal town of Burdeos on Polillo Island in...
Ian expected to become major hurricane as it heads toward Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron...
WATCH: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Watch Gov. DeSantis’ update...
Environmental groups warn of pollution hazards as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
