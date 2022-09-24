ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Austin Peay rallies from 17-point deficit to knock off No. 16 Eastern Kentucky, 31-20

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Austin Peay football looked flat and out of sorts in the first half but found inspiration in the second half thanks to quarterback Mike DiLiello's legs as it rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Eastern Kentucky , 31-20, Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

DiLiello ran for 15 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Drae McCray to complete the comeback for the 23rd-ranked Govs (4-1, 1-0), who picked up the program's first ever ASUN win.

The second half was a stark contrast to the first. The Govs survived two turnovers in the first half and benefited from EKU's struggles in the kicking game. The Colonels (2-2, 0-1) missed two field goals, including a 28-yarder in the third quarter, while Austin Peay finished with 494 total yards.

Here's what we learned from Austin Peay's fourth straight win.

AUSTIN PEAY Why the Govs exactly what it needed in win over Presbyterian

GOVS DROP A&M Austin Peay's defense stands tall in 28-3 vicotry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ1AP_0i8qnipF00

Gut-check time for Peay

Austin Peay answered the bell in the second half. The Govs were simply outplayed in the first two quarters with an offense that could do little except find running room for C.J. Evans Jr. The defense allowed only one EKU's touchdown after the Colonels were in the red zone three times in the first half.

DiLiello's 181 rushing yards are the most for an FCS quarterback this season. He ran for 158 in the second half as the Govs outscored EKU 28-0. He was also 17-of-33 passing for 172 yards and a score. McCray, who was held to just one catch last week, had six receptions for 59 yards. His double-move that led to a 24-yard TD catch left the EKU defender twisting in the wind and gave the Govs a two-score cushion late in the game.

First-half futility

Austin Peay's offense had grown comfortable doing about want it wanted against Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M. EKU was never going to give up yards and touchdowns that easily. The Govs had success running the ball with Evans in the first quarter, but EKU's secondary pressed Austin Peay's receivers and jumped on routes.

That led to two first-half interceptions, one returned for a 40-yard touchdown by Joseph Sayles. It was the first time Austin Peay failed to score a touchdown in the first half in 11 games. But as ineffective as Peay's offense was in the first half, it had 45 offensive plays in the first half and outgained the Colonels 188-153.

Give Govs' O-line some love

As much as the unit has been maligned for its pass protection, it was dominant in the run game, especially in the second half to help Austin Peay rally. The Govs' front five wore down EKU's defensive front, giving DiLiello plenty of room to roam. When Jevon Jackson took the bulk of the carries midway through the fourth quarter with the Govs leading, he was breaking off 6-, 7- and 8-yard runs.

Austin Peay ran for 322 yards. Evans had 75 yards on the ground, while Jackson finished with 51 yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLgbF_0i8qnipF00

Austin Peay secondary takes a hit

Austin Peay's Kam Ruffin was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter after colliding with a teammate on an EKU pass play. Ruffin lay on the ground with his leg in an awkward position. Trainers put his leg in an air cast as both teams walked to midfield to show support. Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said Ruffin will have surgery Saturday night and is expected to miss significant time, although Walden stopped short of saying whether the injury was a season-ender.

Ruffin was fourth on the team in tackles with 15 coming into Saturday's game with an interception, and led the team with three pass break-ups. The Govs were already playing the first half without preseason All-ASUN selection Sharmari Simmons who was ejected for targeting the previous week.

Ruffin's physical style and leadership will be hard to replace. He's been one of the emotional anchors on a defense that before Saturday hadn't given up a touchdown in 12 straight quarters.

APSU's nice Walt Wells gesture

Austin Peay's captains walked onto the field for the coin toss holding a No. 65 Govs jersey. Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells wore the number when he was a Peay player from 1987-89.

This was the second game back for Wells, who suffered a heart attack last month in Richmond.

Wells, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance at Belmont in 1993, suffered the cardiac episode Aug. 28. He began his college coaching career in 1994 at Cumberland University in Lebanon. He was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and guided an offense that led the NAIA in rushing. He also spent two years as an assistant at Smyrna High School.

Want to stay informed on the latest high school and college sports news? A subscription to The Leaf-Chronicle gets you unlimited access to the best information and updates on prep sports, Austin Peay and the ability to tap into over 200 local sites in the USA TODAY Network.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay rallies from 17-point deficit to knock off No. 16 Eastern Kentucky, 31-20

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels

The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice

College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Rod Bush Named Greenwood Gators Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, KY. – Rod Bush has been named the new Greenwood Gators softball head coach. Bush has years of coaching experience including time spent coaching his daughter, WKU catcher Jessica Bush, who went to South Warren High School. Bush has been surrounded by the 14th District competition and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Midway, KY
Richmond, KY
Football
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Richmond, KY
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Clarksville, TN
Football
City
Lebanon, KY
City
Midway, TN
Richmond, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Clarksville, TN
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Golf Digest

Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday

Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
OXFORD, MS
blavity.com

Tennessee State’s Freshmen Class Has More Black First-Year Students Than Some Universities Entire Minority Population

This fall, Tennessee State University anticipates the enrollment of over 3,300 new Tigers to the TSU family. This freshmen class is one of the largest among HBCUs and the largest in the history of the university. This number does not take into account the 1,000 plus graduates who registered for classes for the 2022-2023 academic school year or the close to 400 transfer students.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

Haunted spots around TN & KY

We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#American Football#College Football#Asun#Govs#Eku#Presbyterian Govs#Fcs
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU police investigating theft on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
906
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy