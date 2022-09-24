Austin Peay rallies from 17-point deficit to knock off No. 16 Eastern Kentucky, 31-20

Austin Peay football looked flat and out of sorts in the first half but found inspiration in the second half thanks to quarterback Mike DiLiello's legs as it rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Eastern Kentucky , 31-20, Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

DiLiello ran for 15 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Drae McCray to complete the comeback for the 23rd-ranked Govs (4-1, 1-0), who picked up the program's first ever ASUN win.

The second half was a stark contrast to the first. The Govs survived two turnovers in the first half and benefited from EKU's struggles in the kicking game. The Colonels (2-2, 0-1) missed two field goals, including a 28-yarder in the third quarter, while Austin Peay finished with 494 total yards.

Here's what we learned from Austin Peay's fourth straight win.

Gut-check time for Peay

Austin Peay answered the bell in the second half. The Govs were simply outplayed in the first two quarters with an offense that could do little except find running room for C.J. Evans Jr. The defense allowed only one EKU's touchdown after the Colonels were in the red zone three times in the first half.

DiLiello's 181 rushing yards are the most for an FCS quarterback this season. He ran for 158 in the second half as the Govs outscored EKU 28-0. He was also 17-of-33 passing for 172 yards and a score. McCray, who was held to just one catch last week, had six receptions for 59 yards. His double-move that led to a 24-yard TD catch left the EKU defender twisting in the wind and gave the Govs a two-score cushion late in the game.

First-half futility

Austin Peay's offense had grown comfortable doing about want it wanted against Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M. EKU was never going to give up yards and touchdowns that easily. The Govs had success running the ball with Evans in the first quarter, but EKU's secondary pressed Austin Peay's receivers and jumped on routes.

That led to two first-half interceptions, one returned for a 40-yard touchdown by Joseph Sayles. It was the first time Austin Peay failed to score a touchdown in the first half in 11 games. But as ineffective as Peay's offense was in the first half, it had 45 offensive plays in the first half and outgained the Colonels 188-153.

Give Govs' O-line some love

As much as the unit has been maligned for its pass protection, it was dominant in the run game, especially in the second half to help Austin Peay rally. The Govs' front five wore down EKU's defensive front, giving DiLiello plenty of room to roam. When Jevon Jackson took the bulk of the carries midway through the fourth quarter with the Govs leading, he was breaking off 6-, 7- and 8-yard runs.

Austin Peay ran for 322 yards. Evans had 75 yards on the ground, while Jackson finished with 51 yards

Austin Peay secondary takes a hit

Austin Peay's Kam Ruffin was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter after colliding with a teammate on an EKU pass play. Ruffin lay on the ground with his leg in an awkward position. Trainers put his leg in an air cast as both teams walked to midfield to show support. Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said Ruffin will have surgery Saturday night and is expected to miss significant time, although Walden stopped short of saying whether the injury was a season-ender.

Ruffin was fourth on the team in tackles with 15 coming into Saturday's game with an interception, and led the team with three pass break-ups. The Govs were already playing the first half without preseason All-ASUN selection Sharmari Simmons who was ejected for targeting the previous week.

Ruffin's physical style and leadership will be hard to replace. He's been one of the emotional anchors on a defense that before Saturday hadn't given up a touchdown in 12 straight quarters.

APSU's nice Walt Wells gesture

Austin Peay's captains walked onto the field for the coin toss holding a No. 65 Govs jersey. Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells wore the number when he was a Peay player from 1987-89.

This was the second game back for Wells, who suffered a heart attack last month in Richmond.

Wells, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance at Belmont in 1993, suffered the cardiac episode Aug. 28. He began his college coaching career in 1994 at Cumberland University in Lebanon. He was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and guided an offense that led the NAIA in rushing. He also spent two years as an assistant at Smyrna High School.

