Lincolnton, NC

Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church.

The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the early morning hours of Sept. 13 at Riverview Baptist Church on Riverview Road in Lincolnton.

The theft was reported to the Lincoln County Communications Center around 7 a.m. on the 13th. A short time later, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported an accident involving a trailer on Long Shoals Road. It was verified by deputies the trailer was the same one stolen from the church and it was returned to the owner.

The vehicle that was used to steal the trailer has been described as a high-top passenger van.

Anyone with information on the van or where it may be is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Communications Center.

IN THIS ARTICLE
