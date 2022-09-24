Read full article on original website
Related
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
Lima News
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
Lima News
It’s time for Minster’s Oktoberfest!
MINSTER — Ideal fall weather is forecast for the upcoming weekend as the Minster Oktoberfest, which annually draws more than 80,000 people to the Auglaize County village, kicks off its three-day run Friday evening. The festival celebrates the community’s German heritage, and this year’s event features a couple of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Spartan Inn opens next week
LIMA — The Spartan Inn will begin serving customers when its doors open for lunch beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The Spartan Inn, located in the northwest wing of the school, has a separate entrance and parking area. The restaurant is closed if school is not in session.
Lima News
Cross country: Shawnee boys, Kenton girls win Bath Invitational
BATH TOWNSHIP — It’s nice for siblings to share. In case of Shawnee’s Noah Williams and Alaina Williams, sharing has paid off. Since the beginning of this cross-country season, the Williams siblings have shared the same headband. However, this wasn’t something the two of them planned out before the season began.
WANE-TV
Historic church celebrates 200th anniversary at Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church with a rich history in Fort Wayne celebrated 200 years in the community Sunday with a service at the Old Fort. First Baptist Church of Fort Wayne held a morning service with details on the origin of the institution and its settlement in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
countynewsonline.org
Real Estate Auction – Greenville – Oct 1, 2022
Where: 410 Wagner Ave, Greenville, Ohio (across from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts) What: Mid Century modern style frame and stone home in need of some repairs. 3 Bedrooms (with Built-Ins), 2 baths. Full unfinished basement.
countynewsonline.org
There are new dogs at the Shelter!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs from 1 1/2 to 6 years old, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Putnam educators dive into learning
OTTAWA — The Putnam County Education Service Center brought teachers from across the county together Monday at Ottawa-Glandorf High School to participate in professional development. “It’s nice to see teachers talking,” curriculum coordinator Gary Herman said. “They just don’t have the time to do this when they’re back in...
Lima News
Roundup: Minster wins girls golf sectional
OTTAWA — Minster snagged the team championship Tuesday at the girls Division II golf sectional at par 72 Moose Landing Country Club. Katie Heitkamp (90), Ashlyn Homan (93), Ashley Meyer (96) and Lauren Heitkamp (109) combined for the winning 388 total. Coldwater (399) and Parkway (430) also earned spots...
Comments / 0