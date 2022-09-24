ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

whdh.com

State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
Daily Voice

Billerica Man Who Vanished From Wilmington Crash Found Safe Hours Later: Police

A man who went missing from an overnight crash in Wilmington is said to be returning to his family several hours later, authorities said. Police responded to a crash involving a 2013 Acura TSX and a tractor-trailer near Exit 35 on I-93 north around 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigation revealed the Acura struck the back of the trailer and was being dragged by the vehicle.
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
NECN

Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy

Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
homenewshere.com

Council okays restoration of collapsed retaining wall in E. Woburn

WOBURN - The City Council this week okayed a local masonry company’s plan to reconstruct a collapsed retaining wall for an East Woburn client on Harvard Street Extension. During a regular meeting this week in City Hall, Bonanno Construction representative John Luther, representing 11 Harvard Street Ext. resident Christopher Martin, explained his client needs a special permit for the restoration work due to the amount of fill being carted on and off the site.
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
whdh.com

WATCH: New video shows sparks showering Park Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - New video from the MBTA shows the moment sparks showered Park Street Station. The sparks were a result of a wire coming down on the westbound side of the Green Line platform earlier this month. A different angle shot by a passenger on the platform shows people...
WMUR.com

Several departments respond to Merrimack fire; no injuries reported

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Merrimack Tuesday evening. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the roof. First responders said several departments came to help Merrimack, including Nashua and Manchester. Merrimack fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said while the fire was...
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
homenewshere.com

Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford

WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
MassLive.com

Newburyport fire fighters extract 2 men trapped in a car after crash

Two men had to be rescued Sunday night after hitting a tree and becoming trapped in their car, according to the Newbury Fire Department. On Sept. 25 around 8:45 p.m., first responders from the fire department found a Lexus IS 300 that had hit a tree in the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line. According to the department, two men in their 20s were trapped inside the Lexus.
