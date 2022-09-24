ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

homenewshere.com

Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford

WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading football team shuts out Danvers to go 3-0

READING — Three weeks into the season, it was finally time for the Reading High football team to break in the new turf at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets broke in the turf with their best defensive effort of the season, shutting out Danvers, 21-0 on Friday. Not only did...
READING, MA
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
homenewshere.com

Town still debating ice rink plans, future

WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
WILMINGTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
WILMINGTON, MA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Andover Townsman

DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior

DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Adopt Indoor and Outdoor Recess Policy to Apply to all Buildings

Haverhill Public Schools has issued a “Weather Watch Guide” to make recess policies consistent from building to building. Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais asked the administration last week to clarify school policy regarding when recess is held out of doors and when students must stay inside. Superintendent Margaret Marotta acknowledged there has been confusion in the post-COVID-19 era.
HAVERHILL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA

