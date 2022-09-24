Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Why Lay's Is Applauding Big Brother's Newest Winner
Fans of CBS show "Big Brother" know the high stakes of the competition. For those unfamiliar with the reality series, the challenge is to essentially maintain your residence in a summer house for as long as possible, without getting voted off by the other contestants (via Inside Survivor). With both real and fake allegiances being made throughout the duration of the season, viewers are constantly kept on their toes to guess who will make it to the next episode. It's like "Survivor," minus the outdoorsy stuff.
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Jacques Torres On What Fans Can Expect From The New Halloween Version Of Nailed It! - Exclusive Interview
World-renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres is back for Season 7 of "Nailed It!" — which promises to be its spookiest season yet. The Halloween version of the show premiers on October 5 and will include ghoulish surprises and guest appearances by actors from some of your favorite Netflix shows like "The Umbrella Academy," "Cobra Kai," and "The Witcher." The desserts the bakers are asked to create are also intentionally scary this time around. In fact, Nicole Byer is so alarmed by one cake creation that she laments in the trailer, "Now I have something to talk about with my therapist this week."
All Of McDonald's Instagram Posts Have Suddenly Disappeared
Strange things happen on the internet every day. Remember, for instance, back in 2019, when an Instagram photo of an egg shockingly surpassed the birth announcement of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi to become the most-liked photo of all time? And who could forget that fateful day in 2015 that started with two llamas escaping from a retirement community in Arizona and ended with a mind-bending photo of a dress (you know the one) that divided the world wide web in half (via Buzzfeed News)?
Two fascinating new Netflix documentaries to put on your watch list
A wild stock market story around a bricks-and-mortar video game retailer, and the nature of infinity. That might sound like some rather pedestrian subject matter, but both of those are actually the respective narrative foundations for two new Netflix documentaries that are worth checking out — the newly released Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, and A Trip to Infinity.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Amal Clooney celebrates wedding anniversary with George in animal-print outfit
Amal Clooney is taking a walk on the wild side. The human rights lawyer and her Oscar-winning husband, George Clooney, stepped out in NYC Tuesday to celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary, with Amal dressed in a bold animal-print ensemble for the occasion. The Lebanese-British barrister, 44, paired her pleated zebra-striped miniskirt with a matching clutch, and wore a classic black turtleneck up top. She went funky with her footwear, opting for black mesh Balmain sandals ($1,595) with Velcro straps. The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor, 61, looked equally elegant in a dapper dark suit and held her hand as they crossed the street – helpful, considering...
The London Pub Padma Lakshmi Says You Shouldn't Miss
There have been rumblings in the world of fine dining about a big change to the way customers order (and pay for) their meals. Rather than offering a la carte dining options, many restaurants in the U.S. have started exclusively offering prix-fixe menus instead (via Thrillist). According to a member of the National Restaurant Association, part of it has to do with the pandemic and inflation — even fine dining customers want to know what their total budget for a meal will be before heading to a restaurant. Switching to a tasting menu can also give chefs more flexibility to change their daily offerings based on what ingredients are fresh, affordable, and available (via InsideHook).
What Happened To The Bang Shack After Shark Tank?
Reality TV stalwart "Shark Tank" gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their product to a team of investors who, if they like what they see, might offer some money in return for a certain percentage of the company. Even if the sharks don't bite, the appearances often bring plenty of attention to products, boosting sales regardless.
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
The Best Tonic Waters In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nothing tastes better than a gin and tonic after a long night of drinking. It's a perfectly bubbly nightcap that acts as the classic cocktail choice for when you don't know what to order. Gin and tonic go together seamlessly like Jack Daniel's and Coke, Champagne and orange juice, or even tequila and lime. Plus, it's hard to mess up a gin and tonic, unless you go to a dive bar and they forget the tonic part, leaving you with a glass full of rail gin.
The White Castle Location Where No One Can Eat
Imagine going into a new restaurant that just opened up in town. As soon as you walk in, the man behind the counter tells you that this is not a restaurant. Of course, it is, you'll say; the sign outside says that this place is a restaurant. How could it be anything else? The man behind the counter tells you that, even if this is a restaurant, it's certainly not a real one. But there are tables and a kitchen in here, you'll argue; what kind of place has tables and a kitchen but doesn't serve food? The man behind the counter again tells you that they don't serve food here because, to repeat, this is not in any way, shape, or form a real working restaurant, no matter what the sign says. In fact, the man you're talking to isn't even a real employee.
