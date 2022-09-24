Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
Lima News
Roundup: Minster wins girls golf sectional
OTTAWA — Minster snagged the team championship Tuesday at the girls Division II golf sectional at par 72 Moose Landing Country Club. Katie Heitkamp (90), Ashlyn Homan (93), Ashley Meyer (96) and Lauren Heitkamp (109) combined for the winning 388 total. Coldwater (399) and Parkway (430) also earned spots...
Lima News
Animals, candid winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
Winners of the candid kids and flowers categories are announced today in the 26th annual The Lima News Amateur Photo Competition. WHAT: The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. WHEN: October at ArtSpace/Lima downtown; after that, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center High Street Mall Gallery through end of...
Lima News
Cross country: Shawnee boys, Kenton girls win Bath Invitational
BATH TOWNSHIP — It’s nice for siblings to share. In case of Shawnee’s Noah Williams and Alaina Williams, sharing has paid off. Since the beginning of this cross-country season, the Williams siblings have shared the same headband. However, this wasn’t something the two of them planned out before the season began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Kalida captures PCL tournament title
OTTAWA — Kalida edged Ottoville by one stroke to take first at the Putnam County League tournament at Pike Run Golf Club Monday. Kalida finished with a 332 and Ottoville was second with a 333. Leipsic was third with a score of 349, followed by Miller City (363), Pandora-Gilboa (388), Columbus Grove (390) and Fort Jennings (402).
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners
WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
peakofohio.com
Stephanie J. Conrad
Stephanie J. Conrad, 74, of Bellefontaine, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital. Stephanie was born in Columbus on March 1, 1948, to the late Charles P. “Chuck” Conrad and Leda Brady. Stephanie is survived by her son, Paul Joseph “PJ” (Kelly) Reaver of...
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
Delphos school board hears updates
DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Lima News
It’s time for Minster’s Oktoberfest!
MINSTER — Ideal fall weather is forecast for the upcoming weekend as the Minster Oktoberfest, which annually draws more than 80,000 people to the Auglaize County village, kicks off its three-day run Friday evening. The festival celebrates the community’s German heritage, and this year’s event features a couple of...
Comments / 1