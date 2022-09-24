Read full article on original website
Arby's Comeback Menu Item Is All About Pork
If there's anything Arby's is known for, it's that they have the meats. Not just "the meat" like its usual roast beef offerings, but "the meats," as in everything from turkey to prime rib to chicken. And if bringing in H. Jon Benjamin of "Bob's Burgers" fame to sing the praises of Arby's meat wasn't enough (via QSR Magazine), then Arby's newest menu items will hopefully convince you that Arby's does indeed have the meats.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Coffee for National Coffee Day
There’s basically only one way to celebrate National Coffee Day, broadly speaking. It’s the same way you start every day. Coffee. Though, on National Coffee Day, the hope is that you’re getting a little discount or maybe even a free cup to start the day with a big win.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Is Making A Comeback For One Day Only
There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.
You May Able To Taste The Rainbow With Little Caesars' New Dessert
In a world where supply chain issues run rampant and delays are common, it seems harder to find things that are ready when you need them to be. Perhaps that's how Little Caesars has stood out from other big-name pizza restaurants. Ever since rolling out the Hot-N-Ready promotion in 1997 (via Little Caesars), the promise of a hot, fresh pizza waiting as soon as you walked in the door was more than enough to bring folks to Little Caesars, making the company synonymous with both cheap pizza and convenience. While the chain's offerings of affordable pizza may come off as pedestrian and lacking quality to some, there's no denying that the chain has found a popular niche to profit from.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Why Does Fresh Mozzarella Taste Different From Packaged Mozzarella?
They may carry the same name, but fresh mozzarella cheese and packaged mozzarella cheese taste so different that they might as well be two different types of cheese. The reason for the difference, as pointed out by eHow, is the two 'M's of mozzarella production—milk and moisture. Fresh mozzarella...
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Rachael Ray Made A 50-Year-Old Omelet Recipe With A Bizarre Add-On
While some mid-century recipes haven't aged all that well – scary Jell-O salad molds and dubious diet foods come to mind – many other vintage recipes are well worth reviving, which is why Rachael Ray turned to a half-century-old cookbook to prepare a recent dish she shared with her Instagram followers. The book, which was a birthday present from her cousin-in-law and his girlfriend (how brave, to gift a cookbook to a celebrity chef!), is entitled "Dall'Antipasto al Dolce." But we couldn't find a digitized version to check how closely she followed the recipe. It's probably a safe bet that she made at least one significant tweak, though ... either that or this recipe may belong on a list of foods that make you wonder what on earth your grandparents were thinking.
Fresh Mexican Chorizo Recipe
A tale of two chorizos ... no, this is not a classic work of Latin-American literature, but rather a reminder that Mexican and Spanish chorizo are two entirely different things. Spanish chorizo is the type of sausage you'd see on a charcuterie board as it's fully cooked (or rather, cured) and somewhat resembles salami or pepperoni. Mexican chorizo, on the other hand, is loose-packed ground meat seasoned (but not cured) and therefore needs to be cooked before you can eat it.
What Happened To Ice Age Meals After Shark Tank?
Frozen and healthy are two words you will rarely ever find together. While pre-packaged frozen meals are undeniably convenient, anything that is bought from a store and goes from freezing hard to piping hot in a few minutes has a bad rep for not being particularly healthy. Certain frozen foods, for example, have unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium levels that account for a good chunk of your daily recommended intake (via NY Post). Consumed in excess, these processed foods may lead to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
Trader Joe’s Just Came Out with My New Favorite Drink
It’s not often that a grocery run causes such a physical reaction within me that I actually jump, but that was before Trader Joe’s started carrying these frozen instant boba kits. No, your eyes don’t deceive you. You can now pick up your very own instant brown sugar...
CHEESY WILD RICE CASSEROLE
Cheesy Wild Rice Casserole is a fantastic weeknight dinner recipe made with chicken, apples, bacon & wild rice. This chicken and wild rice casserole is made easy with simple ingredients & perfect for Fall. This delicious and simple baked chicken and rice casserole is loaded with flavors and textures that...
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
