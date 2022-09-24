In a world where supply chain issues run rampant and delays are common, it seems harder to find things that are ready when you need them to be. Perhaps that's how Little Caesars has stood out from other big-name pizza restaurants. Ever since rolling out the Hot-N-Ready promotion in 1997 (via Little Caesars), the promise of a hot, fresh pizza waiting as soon as you walked in the door was more than enough to bring folks to Little Caesars, making the company synonymous with both cheap pizza and convenience. While the chain's offerings of affordable pizza may come off as pedestrian and lacking quality to some, there's no denying that the chain has found a popular niche to profit from.

RESTAURANTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO