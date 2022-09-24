ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage

You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
Wisconsin environmental groups want Biden's White House to do more about climate change

MADISON, Wis. — Environmental groups across the Badger State have teamed up with local and state leaders to push for more action from the White House on climate change. The national 'Solutions for Pollution' campaign is about pushing the Biden administration to go big and bold and put roughly 20 federal protections in place to cut pollution in half by 2030.
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
Manure processing plant a possibility to keep Dane Co. lakes clean

A Janesville man...
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal  with the  effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

UW students celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish celebration of the new year, began Sunday evening. This year, the two days of Rosh Hashanah start at sundown on the eve of Tishri 1, Sept. 25, and end after the nightfall of Tishri 2, Sept. 27. The holiday is also known as Yom Hadin, or the Day of Judgement, according to My Jewish Learning. According to University of Wisconsin graduate student Tori Budin, the Jewish celebration of the new year will mark the start of the Jewish High Holy days, with Yom Kippur to follow.
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison

Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job

Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.

If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
Madison mayor proposes $1,000 payments to city workers

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed the city of Madison give every permanent city employee a one-time, $1,000 payment to help combat inflationary costs, according to an email statement to the Badger Herald from the Mayor’s Office. The payments would go to about 2,900 employees by the end of February...
