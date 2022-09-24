Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
Universal changing tables in Dane County addresses issues of gender inequality
The Dane County Supervisors Board passed a resolution in which all bathrooms in county buildings must have universal changing stations. These universal changing stations will be found in restrooms for any gender with adequate space and will provide enough space for two people or a wheelchair and height adjusting abilities.
Nature.com
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin environmental groups want Biden's White House to do more about climate change
MADISON, Wis. — Environmental groups across the Badger State have teamed up with local and state leaders to push for more action from the White House on climate change. The national 'Solutions for Pollution' campaign is about pushing the Biden administration to go big and bold and put roughly 20 federal protections in place to cut pollution in half by 2030.
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
nbc15.com
Manure processing plant a possibility to keep Dane Co. lakes clean
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
nbc15.com
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
nbc15.com
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
Badger Herald
UW students celebrate Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish celebration of the new year, began Sunday evening. This year, the two days of Rosh Hashanah start at sundown on the eve of Tishri 1, Sept. 25, and end after the nightfall of Tishri 2, Sept. 27. The holiday is also known as Yom Hadin, or the Day of Judgement, according to My Jewish Learning. According to University of Wisconsin graduate student Tori Budin, the Jewish celebration of the new year will mark the start of the Jewish High Holy days, with Yom Kippur to follow.
Channel 3000
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
livability.com
Moving to the Greater Madison Region? Here 8 Counties to Consider.
If you're moving to the Madison area, you've got a range of great choices within the region. Let us help you find your perfect place. Anchored by Madison, the state capital of Wisconsin, the region is composed of eight counties, each offering excellent quality-of-life assets and a wealth of career opportunities.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
Badger Herald
SSFC discusses altering funding application process for registered student organizations
Monday, the Student Services Finance Committee discussed altering the process for student organizations to apply for funding. Some members said many students do not consider SSFC to be a helpful resource while looking for funding. “The process to get money for your org is cumbersome,” SSFC Rep. David Luján said....
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
Badger Herald
Madison mayor proposes $1,000 payments to city workers
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed the city of Madison give every permanent city employee a one-time, $1,000 payment to help combat inflationary costs, according to an email statement to the Badger Herald from the Mayor’s Office. The payments would go to about 2,900 employees by the end of February...
