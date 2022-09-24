Read full article on original website
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford
WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
Boston 25 News
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
WMUR.com
Several departments respond to Merrimack fire; no injuries reported
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Merrimack Tuesday evening. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the roof. First responders said several departments came to help Merrimack, including Nashua and Manchester. Merrimack fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said while the fire was...
Billerica Man Who Vanished From Wilmington Crash Found Safe Hours Later: Police
A man who went missing from an overnight crash in Wilmington is said to be returning to his family several hours later, authorities said. Police responded to a crash involving a 2013 Acura TSX and a tractor-trailer near Exit 35 on I-93 north around 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigation revealed the Acura struck the back of the trailer and was being dragged by the vehicle.
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Search called off after officers locate Billerica man that abandoned his vehicle after crash
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Search teams combed the area around a busy Wilmington highway for almost 19 hours Tuesday for a man that police said abandoned his vehicle after striking a tractor trailer. A search that started shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning ended after 7:00 p.m. once the 54-year-old...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Andover Townsman
DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior
DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
Orange Line speed restricted "slow zones" aren't completely gone yet
BOSTON - The MBTA hasn't completely eliminated all of the slow zones on the Orange Line just yet.The six areas of speed restrictions between Jackson Square in Boston and Wellington station in Medford were created because of signal problems on the old Orange Line.New signals were installed and 14,000 feet of track were replaced during the month-long shutdown, but all of the speed restrictions haven't been lifted yet, a week after the line reopened.The MBTA kept the zones in places so the new tracks could settle and most of those restrictions have been lifted.However, the T said trains are still slowing down between Assembly and North Stations while crews make other maintenance improvements."The MBTA expects to lift these temporary speed restrictions in the coming days," a spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s
WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard. And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
NECN
Man Reported Missing in Wilmington Found Safe
The man that was the subject of a large missing persons search in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Tuesday has been found, Massachusetts State Police said. Police said the 54-year-old man, who they did not name, was involved in a crash on 93 overnight, and for some reason abandoned his vehicle at the scene. When he did not return home from work his family reported him missing, and the search began, including a check of area hospitals.
