Easthampton, MA

Easthampton FD holding free car seat safety event

By Amy Phillips
 4 days ago

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Easthampton residents looking to get a child seat installed or checked will have an opportunity at an event being held by the Easthampton Fire Department (EFD).

According to the EFD, trauma caused by motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of injuries and fatalities each year to children.

The free car seat safety event is being held on Sunday, September 25 from 9AM-12PM at the Easthampton Public Safety complex on Payson Avenue. Trained child care seat technicians will be on hand to inspect the car seat and make sure it is properly installed.

Registration is required. To register, contact Brenda Routhier at routhier@easthamptonma.gov or call 413-527-4200 ex. 2180

