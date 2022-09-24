Read full article on original website
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fundamentally Important Bitcoin Metric Reaches Record-Breaking Level
MEXC Users Surpass 10M, and a New Futures Trading Fee Deduction Is Launched
On Sept. 26, MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that the number of platform users had surpassed 10 million. At the same time, MEXC also launched a new MX Token fee deduction scheme: Users can use the MX Token to deduct the fee for futures trading and can enjoy a 10% discount on spot trading. During the period from 10:00 on Sept. 26 to 10:00 on Oct. 2 (UTC+8), MEXC will also launch an event where futures traders can share a 20,000-Tether (USDT) bonus.
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
U.Today Now Partners with the Largest Brazilian Crypto Site Livecoins: Details
U.Today is happy to announce a partnership with Livecoins, one of Brazil’s largest crypto sites. U.Today officially announces a partnership with @livecoinsBR, the biggest portal for crypto in Brazil #utoday #livecoins #crypto #cryptocurrencies. U.Today is pleased to announce a partnership with Livecoins, one of Brazil's largest websites regularly covering...
Robert Kiyosaki Believes Everything Is in Bubble, and Everything Will Crash as Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000
Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27
Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position
XRP Losing 6% of Its Value, Reversal Could Be Ahead: Crypto Market Review, September 26
DeFiChain (DFI) Token Listed on Gate.io Cryptocurrency Exchange
DeFiChain, the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network designed for bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone using the world's biggest blockchain, is getting ready for DFI token listing on Gate.io. Gate.io is a veteran of the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry and supports the trading of the most...
Ripple's Partnership Expansion Co-signed by SBI Holdings' CEO
Yoshitaka Kitao was most likely pleased with the latest success of Ripple, of which he was a board member until recently. In particular, the head of SBI Holdings, one of Asia's leading financial conglomerates, shared the latest news today of an expanded partnership between Ripple and I-Remit. As reported by...
Exclusive Interview with Exeno CGO on World's First Peer-to-peer Marketplace, Exeno Coin and Future Plans
Recently, I spoke with Gary Szlatiner, the chief growth officer at exeno. We discussed the company’s main goals and visions, which include creating the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for cryptocurrency purchases only, built from the ground up and using the latest web 3.0 approaches. It was a nice conversation, and Szlatiner shared the top positions in his investment crypto portfolio. Don’t miss this piece!
Bitcoin: Someone Is Buying Up, Reasons Yet Unknown
LUNC Trading Volumes Jump 153% Amid Token Rebound; What's Happening?
Breaking: CEL Token Plunges as Celsius CEO Resigns
Alex Mashinsky, chief executive officer of embattled cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network, has submitted a resignation letter, according to a Tuesday press release. The price of the Celsius Network (CEL) token has plunged as much as 10% on the announcement. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1.36 on the FTX exchange. The CEL token is down 82.98% from its all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap data.
477 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales, Here’s What’s Behind It
BTC Drop: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Markets Excel at Delivering Surprises
Cardano (ADA) Gets Listed by Swiss Crypto Asset Management Service
Cardano (ADA), the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is now supported by a Switzerland-based cryptocurrency asset management service called Swissborg. The Swissborg app also supports such assets as XRP, Polygon (MATIC), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Solana (SOL) and other cryptocurrencies. With the help of its Smart Engine feature, it aims to offer...
80 Million XRP Shifted by FTX Giant, Here's Where Money Goes
Bitcoin Whales Drastically Reduce Holdings, What's Happening?
