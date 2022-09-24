ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England T20 hero Mark Wood opens up on the gruesome surgery that ended his six-month spell on the sidelines through injury - and teed up his blistering return to action against Pakistan

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mark Wood has revealed the surgical procedure that fixed his elbow and allowed England’s fastest bowler to announce his return from a six-month absence with one of the quickest spells in history.

During a ferocious initial two-over burst of his first appearance since the opening Test in the Caribbean in March, Wood matched the 97-mile-per-hour thunderbolt Steve Harmison produced during the 2006-07 Perth Ashes match.

He removed Thursday’s centurion Babar Azam for eight, contributed to Pakistan lurching out of the powerplay four wickets down and plunged them towards a 63-run defeat, that means England head into this afternoon’s fourth Twenty20 2-1 up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8gRt_0i8qke7I00
Mark Wood has revealed the gruesome surgery he needed to make sure he's elbow was fixed 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1168sH_0i8qke7I00
The England bowler threw a record-equalling 97-mile-per-hour ball against Pakistan on Friday

Despite the limited workload, he said his efforts during figures of 4-0-24-3 on Friday had left him feeling tired, but reassured that a second operation in July had solved an issue from initial surgery in the spring.

Following a comeback in league cricket, Wood could not straighten his right arm and, with next month’s Twenty20 World Cup in mind, was soon in the presence of the specialist again.

‘I mentioned I felt it more bowling away swing,’ said Wood. ‘So when he knocked me out, he was turning my wrist and a ligament kept flapping into my joint all the time.

‘They took all the bits of bone fragment out of my arm but the main problem was this ligament trapped in my joint. So he cut the ligament off and since then it’s been fine.’

Amongst English bowlers, he is an anomaly not only because of the velocity at which the ball travels from his hand. Unlike others, he has a much better Test record overseas - 41 wickets at under 25 runs apiece - than he does at home.

‘If they want me, I’ll be ready to go,’ he said. ‘The Test performances have given me belief in all the formats because, if you can do it at that level, I feel I can do it at any level.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pb9ag_0i8qke7I00
England stand-in captain Moeen Ali was pleased to see Mark Wood return to form for the side 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFng9_0i8qke7I00
Wood has praised England's Harry Brook and compared him his style of play to AB de Villiers 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Top 14 player of the year Zach Mercer reveals his 'burning ambition' to run out at Twickenham and secure a place in England's World Cup squad sparked his decision to leave French champs Montpellier... and Eddie Jones was 'pleased' with Gloucester move

After parading down the red carpet in Paris with his player of the year award, Zach Mercer had one defiant message: bring on the 2023 World Cup. The lad from Leeds has become the star of the show in France, sweeping up trophies at black tie ceremonies throughout the country.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Alexandre Lacazette has 'almost completely regained his voice' following surgery on his vocal cords... after a clip of the former Arsenal star struggling to speak properly went viral online

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is said to have almost regained his normal speaking voice after undergoing a successful operation on his vocal cords. A post-match interview with the former Arsenal star following Lyon's defeat to Monaco earlier this month had gone viral earlier this month due to his unusual tone of voice.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Azam
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest Women are targeting a record crowd at the City Ground when they host bitter rivals Derby County next month... with club keen to build on Euros fever created by Lionesses success

Nottingham Forest women are hoping to attract a record crowd when they play rivals Derby at the City Ground next month. Forest have enjoyed a strong start to their season and sit third in the Northern Premier Division, with three wins from their first four games. The club broke the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Carpet burns', a screaming tirade and a teenage girl shoved against the wall: Read the appalling full story of Dutch elite cyclist's attack on hotel guests, 13 and 14 - after they played 'knock and run' on his room door

Shocking details have emerged of how an elite Dutch cyclist chased two girls into their hotel room in Sydney's south, cornered a 14-year-old, grabbed her by both arms and shoved her against a wall. Mathieu van der Poel, 27 - an accomplished cyclist who has had stage wins in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#Spells#Cricket#Perth Ashes
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry

It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Shakira cheers son Milan, nine, on at his baseball game as ex Gerard Piqué watches from across the field... as they continue to try to settle their divorce amid shock split

Shakira stepped out to support her son Milan at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué looked on from across the field. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals, while Gerard, 35, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Thanks for everything!': Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires RETIRES from football aged 35, announcing the news in emotional social media video after 16-year career

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has retired from professional football. The midfielder announced the news on social media this afternoon, thanking the clubs he played for before reflecting on 'conquering the world' after leaving Brazil to pursue a stellar career in the game. He is best known for making 248 appearances...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nathan Patterson is out for up to FIVE WEEKS after he was stretchered off against Ukraine with an ankle injury... but his absence could hand Everton skipper Seamus Coleman a rare start against Southampton on Saturday

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday. Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of lives': Hummel make powerful statement by releasing monochrome Denmark World Cup kit in protest at Qatar's human rights abuses - and unveil 'colour of mourning' third strip

Denmark have revealed a monochrome kit for the Qatar World Cup, in protest against the host country. Qatar has a highly questionable record of human rights abuses, with 'thousands' of migrant workers alleged to have died in the build-up to the tournament amid working conditions subject to intense scrutiny. And...
FIFA
Daily Mail

John Obi Mikel bows out from football as one of Chelsea's greatest-ever unsung heroes... the classy midfield anchor - who also played at No 10 for Nigeria - will be remembered for his phenomenal display in Munich - and snubbing Man United to join them!

While he may not be worthy of a statue outside Stamford Bridge, it is hard to find a bigger unsung hero in Chelsea's recent history than John Obi Mikel. On Tuesday Mikel, who featured 372 times in a trophy-laden 11-year stint with the Blues, announced his retirement from football aged 35 following a curtain-closing spell in the Kuwait Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's a losing game!': Richarlison thanks Rio Ferdinand for his 'support' but insists nothing will change until 'these "people"' are 'punished for real'... after the former Man United defender accused football's governing bodies of 'sweeping' racism 'under the carpet'

Richarlison has thanked Rio Ferdinand for his support, after having a banana thrown at him during Brazil's 2-1 win over Tunisia in Paris. The former Manchester United and England defender sent out his support to the 25-year-old, before accusing football's governing bodies of sweeping racism under the carpet. The Tottenham...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

619K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy