Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
gmauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Unveiled As Silverado HD, Sierra HD Rival
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, just unveiled the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty, debuting a fresh rival for the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. The next-gen Ford Super Duty ushers in revised exterior styling complete with new grille designs, C-clamp lighting signatures, and improved aerodynamics, while LED headlights are offered across the trim level lineup. Meanwhile, the cabin features an 8-inch center display as standard for XL trim levels, and a 12-inch display as standard higher in the trim level lineup.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer Officially Arrives In Mexico
Seven months after the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer’s debut, General Motors has just officially announced the arrival of the updated midsize crossover in Mexico – the country where the Blazer is manufactured for North America and other regions of the world. The Mexican subsidiary announced that it will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Configurator Live
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year, and now, interested fans and potential customers can spec the pickup as they see fit via the official online configurator at GMC’s website. As GM Authority exclusively covered in August, pricing...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Configurator Live
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is the fourth model year for the luxury sedan, debuting only a handful of changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, fans and potential customers can spec the 2023 Cadillac CT4 to taste using the official online configurator at Cadillac’s website.
gmauthority.com
2022 And 2023 Buick Encore GX Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Units of the 2022 through 2023 Buick Encore GX affected by a recent constraint for the heated seat feature are now eligible for a feature retrofit through a new GM customer satisfaction program. As GM Authority covered previously, the global microchip shortage has forced GM to restrict the availability of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
1988 Pontiac Trans Am GTA Mecum Chicago Auction Bound
For the 1982 model year, the Pontiac Firebird and Pontiac Trans Am received a complete redesign. The wheelbase shrunk from 108.2 inches to 101, and overall length was eight inches shorter than the previous generation. The new model went on a serious diet, losing 500 pounds from the second generation. The windshield had a 62-degree rake, the most aggressive in GM history. The side glass was flush mounted, and the rear end morphed to a hatchback style. Headlights were electrically operated pop-ups.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 GMC Yukon introduces a number of important updates, including the debut of the new GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper in the full-size SUV’s lineup, described by GM as the “most premium Yukon ever offered.” Now, we’re taking a closer look at the new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Check Out The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s Redesigned Interior: Video
GM pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD yesterday, showing off, among other things, an overhauled interior space. Now, we’re taking another look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s redesigned interior with the following brief video. Clocking in at just 30 seconds, the video shows...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Chevy Malibu. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $259 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Malibu LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
Most Corvette Z06 Buyers Want Every Possible Option
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is dripping with curb appeal, even in its most basic form. That said, the options on offer make the new mid-engine sports car even more desirable – no surprise then that most Corvette Z06 buyers want every possible option available. In a recent presentation...
MotorTrend Magazine
383-Inch Budget Stroker Small-Block Chevy With Three Two-Barrel Carbs Dyno-Flogged
Remember when the coolest thing you could do to an engine was bolt two or, even better, three carbs to the top of it? Remember when 400 hp was a lot for a street car? Yeah, we remember that as well. Today, it's all about EFI systems and 600-plus horsepower, but many hot-rodders just want something simple and super-cool. A great example is this 383-inch Chevy small-block stroker recently dyno-tested over at Westech. When he's not co-hosting Engine Masters on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!), Brule runs the dyno operations there, and he thought this pump-gas stroker was worth a second look.
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Receives Fast Company 2022 Innovation By Design Recognition
As part of its push toward a portfolio comprised exclusively of battery electric vehicles, General Motors is planning to offer EVs for all walks of life, including passenger vehicles, trucks, and commercial vehicles. The BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van has made waves as a zero-emission transporter, and it was recently recognized as one of the honorable mentions in the Automotive category of the 2022 Innovation by Design Award by Fast Company.
gmauthority.com
Here Are Some Details About The Next-Gen Chevy Montana Interior
After showing a first look inside the next-generation Chevy Montana, General Motors has just revealed a new official preview outlining details about the interior of Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM South America published a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation Chevy Montana’s final development...
Autoweek.com
Gas-Engine Dodge Charger, Challenger May Yet Come after Last Call
If a re-engineered car bearing the Charger and/or Challenger name is coming along with an internal-combustion engine in 2024 or 2025, then Dodge has been less than forthcoming about its “Last Call” campaign. But if an all-new Dodge muscle car will arrive with a Hurricane six-cylinder engine and...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Suburban RST Riding On Vossen HF6-5 Wheels
The latest twelfth-generation Chevy Suburban brings a commanding road presence wherever it goes, but with just a few choice upgrades, this iconic full-size SUV looks even more impressive. Such is the case for this particular example rolling out on a set of Vossen HF6-5 wheels. Let’s start with the wheels....
gmauthority.com
GM Files Patent For Antimicrobial Vehicle Cabin Surfaces
GM has filed a pair of patent applications for a system of antimicrobial vehicle cabin surfaces, including one patent that pertains to antimicrobial metallic touch surfaces, and another that pertains to antibacterial surfaces or self-cleaning / self-sanitizing surfaces. The GM patent filing for antimicrobial metallic touch surfaces has been assigned...
Comments / 0