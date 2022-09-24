Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Urge residents of Hope, Warren, and Union to reinstate Bill Plueker as their state representative
As a retired teacher, I fully appreciate the support Bill Plueker has shown for Maine’s public schools. In my twenty seven years in the classroom I was acutely aware of the difference adequate funding can make to the quality of education. When funding cuts were made, programming suffered and students missed out on valuable educational experiences.
Bangor's Planning Board approves new subdivision amid concerns from neighbors
BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor's Planning Board approved a new development to bring more housing to the area, as finding a place to call home in the queen city is a challenge. The Planning Board approved a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to be built in the neighborhood along...
penbaypilot.com
Jan Dodge: a Voice for the Voiceless
Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.
penbaypilot.com
Pinny Beebe-Center will get things done to benefit our communities
Pinny Beebe-Center and I have worked together on several projects serving this community, especially its young people, for many years. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent our district in the State Senate than Pinny! There is no one I know who has developed more relationships with a vast network of community resources, as well as the ability to get them to work together for the good of the community.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-23. Appleton. Patricia Chapman to Seth K. Kramer. Linda C. Baltazar and Jonathan D. Baltazar to Debra Ann Incera and Armando Incera. James G. Landi and Kristina M. Landi to James E. Landi...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast, Waldoboro citizens appointed to District Court, state Housing Authority
On Tuesday, September 20, the Maine State Senate confirmed 41 of Governor Mills’ nominees to serve on Maine boards and commissions that oversee education, finance, legal services, housing, economic development, and labor policies for the State of Maine. The Senate also confirmed four of Governor Mills’ nominees to the Maine District Court.
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
penbaypilot.com
Custodian
The Five Town CSD and MSAD #28 are two integrally connected and innovative school districts in a beautiful coastal community that pride themselves on nurturing an incredible array of opportunities for their 1400 students, top salaries for their employees, excellent health insurance, and a great working environment. As districts, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking.
penbaypilot.com
I Have a Thing for Rockport
We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Inflation inflicts pain on Mainers leading up to Election Day
GREENE, Maine — WMTW's Your Choice, Your Voice series kicked off Wednesday with the first of eight feature stories on the top issues viewers prioritize the most leading into the November election. Viewers were invited to fill out a survey on WMTW.com last month, asking them to list the...
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 16-21. Nathaniel Cowperthwaite, 26, of Thomaston, operating after registration suspended in Northport Oct. 30, $150 fine. William R. Snow, 52, of Belfast, unlawful possession of a fentanyl powder in Belfast May 5, dismissed; unlawful possession of...
penbaypilot.com
Mid-Coast School of Technology Adult Education accepting applications for upcoming Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class
ROCKLAND — Mid-Coast School of Technology Adult Education is accepting applications for its upcoming Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class and can help students find funding to pay for it, according to a news release. Students enrolled in this certificate program complete a minimum of 130 hours of classroom, laboratory,...
WPFO
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Melanie A. Thompson-Crowe, of Winterport, and Daniel P. Crowe, of Portland, were married May 26, 2002, in Winterport and divorced May 26. Jessie J. Moody, of Frankfort, and James M. Moody, of Winterport, were married Oct. 13,...
penbaypilot.com
Bus Driver Openings
Camden Rockport Schools is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our simple, but powerful mission drives our work – Be Kind. Work Hard. Keep Learning. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
penbaypilot.com
B.C.O.P.E. hosts anniversary bash to celebrate their building
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (B.C.O.P.E.) will be hosting a bash to celebrate the anniversary of procuring its building and granting students a sanctuary. B.C.O.P.E. has been supporting alternative learners for 32 years. The program began in September 1990 for a small group of...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston officer recognized for life-saving actions
THOMASTON – “Officer Leonardi displayed the kind of heroism we read about in comic books,” said a recently-presented letter of commendation. “Yet, the only thing he asked for in return was a new tourniquet so he’d be prepared to help another citizen in need.”. That...
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
