ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Urge residents of Hope, Warren, and Union to reinstate Bill Plueker as their state representative

As a retired teacher, I fully appreciate the support Bill Plueker has shown for Maine’s public schools. In my twenty seven years in the classroom I was acutely aware of the difference adequate funding can make to the quality of education. When funding cuts were made, programming suffered and students missed out on valuable educational experiences.
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jan Dodge: a Voice for the Voiceless

Prior to meeting Jan Dodge, I had never spoken with a legislator about issues that were troubling me. I assumed politicians would neither listen nor care. However, Jan not only listened and cared, but took actions to address my concerns about my son with disabilities. My son is not alone: over 17% of individuals (almost one in five) have disabilities in Waldo County where I live.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Pinny Beebe-Center will get things done to benefit our communities

Pinny Beebe-Center and I have worked together on several projects serving this community, especially its young people, for many years. I can’t think of a better candidate to represent our district in the State Senate than Pinny! There is no one I know who has developed more relationships with a vast network of community resources, as well as the ability to get them to work together for the good of the community.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
Belfast, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Sept. 19-23. Appleton. Patricia Chapman to Seth K. Kramer. Linda C. Baltazar and Jonathan D. Baltazar to Debra Ann Incera and Armando Incera. James G. Landi and Kristina M. Landi to James E. Landi...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast, Waldoboro citizens appointed to District Court, state Housing Authority

On Tuesday, September 20, the Maine State Senate confirmed 41 of Governor Mills’ nominees to serve on Maine boards and commissions that oversee education, finance, legal services, housing, economic development, and labor policies for the State of Maine. The Senate also confirmed four of Governor Mills’ nominees to the Maine District Court.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Custodian

The Five Town CSD and MSAD #28 are two integrally connected and innovative school districts in a beautiful coastal community that pride themselves on nurturing an incredible array of opportunities for their 1400 students, top salaries for their employees, excellent health insurance, and a great working environment. As districts, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking.
CAMDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Board#Nepotism#Conflict Of Interest#Regional School Unit#Regular Board Meeting#Finance Committee#Policy Committee#Kermit Nickerson#Education Plan Rsu#Education Plan Goals#Ijnd#Bcb Board#Bcc
penbaypilot.com

I Have a Thing for Rockport

We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 16-21. Nathaniel Cowperthwaite, 26, of Thomaston, operating after registration suspended in Northport Oct. 30, $150 fine. William R. Snow, 52, of Belfast, unlawful possession of a fentanyl powder in Belfast May 5, dismissed; unlawful possession of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County divorces

BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Melanie A. Thompson-Crowe, of Winterport, and Daniel P. Crowe, of Portland, were married May 26, 2002, in Winterport and divorced May 26. Jessie J. Moody, of Frankfort, and James M. Moody, of Winterport, were married Oct. 13,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Bus Driver Openings

Camden Rockport Schools is an exceptional school district located in a scenic coastal community and provides a highly competitive salary and benefits package. As a district, we are committed to equity, excellence, the environment, and forward thinking. Our simple, but powerful mission drives our work – Be Kind. Work Hard. Keep Learning. We highly value our sense of place and surroundings which boast mountains, lakes, rivers, a ski hill, and the ocean.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

B.C.O.P.E. hosts anniversary bash to celebrate their building

On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (B.C.O.P.E.) will be hosting a bash to celebrate the anniversary of procuring its building and granting students a sanctuary. B.C.O.P.E. has been supporting alternative learners for 32 years. The program began in September 1990 for a small group of...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston officer recognized for life-saving actions

THOMASTON – “Officer Leonardi displayed the kind of heroism we read about in comic books,” said a recently-presented letter of commendation. “Yet, the only thing he asked for in return was a new tourniquet so he’d be prepared to help another citizen in need.”. That...
THOMASTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy