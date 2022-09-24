Read full article on original website
The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
The physician who published the first evidence of a link between chronic traumatic encephalopathy and football in 2005 said he wouldn’t have allowed Tua Tagovailoa to return to the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday or let him play in Thursday night’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BAYSIDE ACADEMY (4-1) AT T.R. MILLER (4-1) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Municipal Stadium, Brewton. Region records: Bayside is 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 1; T.R. Miller is 3-0 The skinny: T.R. Miller has won the last two games in the series in shutout fashion – 14-0 and 35-0. The Tigers lead the overall series 10-4. … Both teams were open last week. Bayside had its four-game season-opening win streak ended at home by Jackson two weeks ago. T.R. Miller has won three straight games since a non-region loss at Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright in Week 2. … Bayside has five players with more than 100 yards rushing, led by Damien Tate (185 yards, 3 TDs) and Tait Moore (205 yards, 4 TDs). Joey Jones is 3 of 4 on FG attempts and has a 44-yard punting average. Brennen Yamane leads the defense with 27 tackles. Teague Broadhead has 21 tackles and 2 sacks. Coach Phil Lazenby is two wins shy of 200 (198-104 in 26 years). … T.R. Miller coach Brent Hubbert is 215-53 overall in 22 years of coaching. The Tigers have rushed for 585 yards in their last two games. Myles Johnson has rushed for 445 yards and 6 TDs on 76 attempts, while D.J. Fountain has gained 274 yards and scored 5 TDs on 57 carries. QB Nathan Commander has passed for 560 yards and 5 TDs. Johnson also leads the team in tackles with 33.
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman of the Denver Broncos is the AFC Special-Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Waitman is the first alumnus of South Alabama to receive an NFL Player of the Week Award. · STEELERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEMAN TO STARTING...
There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
Released on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season showed a change on the top line at nose tackle, with Montravius Adams sliding in front of 13-year veteran Tyson Alualu. “He’s been playing better than Tyson,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “so...
This is an opinion piece. Erik Speakman has been a part of the Auburn-Opelika high school football rivalry for more than two decades. He can describe it in one word: Intense. “I don’t know if you would call it mutual hatred or mutual respect, but it’s always a really intense game and, for at least one night, the teams don’t like each other that much,” said Speakman, the Opelika head coach.
The deal with South Carolina's women's basketball team is funded by attorney Bakari Sellers. Coach Dawn Staley praised the opportunity.
The lessons Alabama’s No. 5 all-time recruit learned before winning top job
In terms of recruiting cachet, few arrived in Tuscaloosa with more than offensive lineman JC Latham. A prototypical 6-foot-6 tackle, the Oak Creek, Wisconsin product’s 0.9989 rating from 247Sports was the fifth-highest in the 22 years its database covered. Only Cyrus Kouandjio, Andre Smith, Bryce Young and Julio Jones had a rating higher than the IMG Academy graduate.
