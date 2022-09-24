ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Bears May Add 9th Former Viking to Roster

The Chicago Bears infatuation with former Minnesota Vikings players could continue, as ex-Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch tried out for Matt Eberflus’ team on Tuesday. Lynch spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2020 and 2021. Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus reported the audition just days after the Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New TE

The Minnesota Vikings made their roster move in a couple of weeks on Tuesday, adding veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Cornerback Parry Nickerson was released to make room for Hollister. To date, Hollister has played with these teams:. New England Patriots (2017–2018) Seattle Seahawks (2019–2020)...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Xavier Rhodes Latches onto AFC Contender

Xavier Rhodes elected to join former Minnesota Vikings players Zach Davidson (TE), Stefon Diggs (WR), and Case Keenum (QB) with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Rhodes last played for the Vikings in 2019. In Minnesota, Rhodes was a standout shutdown corner for a handful of seasons, becoming a Viking in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 3: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 3: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through September 28th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Confounding Purple Pulls out a Win Over the Lions

Another Vikings game on Sunday and another head-scratcher for the Purple faithful. In Week 1, the Vikings outplayed the Green Bay Packers in every aspect of the game, and they followed that in Week 2 with an egg of epic proportion last Monday Night in Philadelphia. Both were quite unexpected given what we had known. And now, in Week 3, they confounded us again with an underwhelming win at home against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings came back from two double-digit leads in the game to ultimately beat the hapless Lions 28-24 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Another Former Viking Joins Jets

The New York Jets employed three former Minnesota Vikings players before this week and added another to the mix on Tuesday. Mike Remmers, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018, joined the Jets practice squad after offensive lineman George Fant was placed on injured reserve. Joining New York...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: September 27

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on September 27, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Here’s Paul Allen’s call of the game-winning touchdown. K.J. Osborn likes to hear the voice of the Vikings. The Vikings signed tight end Jacob Hollister...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
