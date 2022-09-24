ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Who should be in England's World Cup squad? FourFourTwo writers choose their final 26

England's World Cup squad is on the horizon – so we set our panel of writers the task of choosing their 26-man rosters. Gareth Southgate has just had two opportunities to try out some different faces for England's World Cup squad. It's safe to say he didn't utilise those chances quite as much as some would have hoped.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident

Rio Ferdinand has called on football’s authorities to do more to combat racism, noting that Richarlison having a banana thrown at him prompted a similar level of “vitriol” to his showboating at Nottingham Forest last month. A banana was thrown in the forward’s direction after he scored...
SOCIETY
Neymar
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs could face Manchester United fight for Jan Oblak

Tottenham have identified Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as the ideal long-term successor to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, according to reports, but Manchester United could provide competition for his signature. The Spurs captain turns 36 in December and his contract expires in 2024, so the north London club have started making...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim

Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Andre Villas-Boas has claimed that chairman Daniel Levy as keen to offload him to PSG (opens in new tab) in 2013. The Portuguese took over at White Hart Lane in July 2012, having been sacked by Chelsea (opens in new tab) five months previously. He ultimately left Spurs in December 2013, but it seems that efforts were made to part ways sooner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green

Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia. Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece

Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status

Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
SPORTS

