Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Lionel Messi will ‘snub PSG’ and opt for summer move
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.
fourfourtwo.com
Who should be in England's World Cup squad? FourFourTwo writers choose their final 26
England's World Cup squad is on the horizon – so we set our panel of writers the task of choosing their 26-man rosters. Gareth Southgate has just had two opportunities to try out some different faces for England's World Cup squad. It's safe to say he didn't utilise those chances quite as much as some would have hoped.
fourfourtwo.com
Rio Ferdinand demands more action on racism in wake of Richarlison incident
Rio Ferdinand has called on football’s authorities to do more to combat racism, noting that Richarlison having a banana thrown at him prompted a similar level of “vitriol” to his showboating at Nottingham Forest last month. A banana was thrown in the forward’s direction after he scored...
RELATED PEOPLE
fourfourtwo.com
Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs could face Manchester United fight for Jan Oblak
Tottenham have identified Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as the ideal long-term successor to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, according to reports, but Manchester United could provide competition for his signature. The Spurs captain turns 36 in December and his contract expires in 2024, so the north London club have started making...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues to enter three-way fight for Inter defender Milan Skriniar
Chelsea are ready to enter a bidding war with PSG and Real Madrid to try and secure the January signing of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, say reports. The Slovakia international was heavily linked with a move away from San Siro this summer as he entered the final year of his deal.
fourfourtwo.com
'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim
Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Andre Villas-Boas has claimed that chairman Daniel Levy as keen to offload him to PSG (opens in new tab) in 2013. The Portuguese took over at White Hart Lane in July 2012, having been sacked by Chelsea (opens in new tab) five months previously. He ultimately left Spurs in December 2013, but it seems that efforts were made to part ways sooner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice
Declan Rice has hailed Jude Bellingham as the best teenager in world football – and backed him to dominate the England midfield for the next 15 years. Bellingham, 19, was a standout performer for England during their two Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.
fourfourtwo.com
Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley
Boss Lee Carsley hailed Conor Gallagher’s attitude as the England Under-21s star looks to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans. The Chelsea midfielder scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 friendly win over Germany in Sheffield.
fourfourtwo.com
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi club confirm summer talks with Manchester United star
Saudi champions Al-Hilal have confirmed they "negotiated with" Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential move from Manchester United (opens in new tab) this summer. Doubt was cast over Ronaldo's Old Trafford future after he told United in July that he wanted to leave in search of Champions League football (opens in new tab).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues play catch-up in Jude Bellingham race behind two frontrunners
Chelsea are determined to sign the England international, but Liverpool and Real Madrid have made more progress. Chelsea have reportedly begun efforts to convince Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to join them next summer, but Real Madrid and Liverpool remain the frontrunners. The 19-year-old looks set to be at the...
fourfourtwo.com
Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke hailed his side for taking the next step in their ongoing progress – and vowed they would not stop. Clarke’s side secured top spot in UEFA Nations League Group B1 with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Krakow.
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 review: EA's final FIFA collaboration is more immersive, realistic and wacky than ever
The most immersive and bonkers FIFA game yet, featuring new gameplay physics to grapple with and scores of fun new touches to keep you entertained. This FIFA 23 review was carried out on PS5. FourFourTwo will be adding more content around FIFA 23 in the coming days. Cue the music......
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Barcelona report: Lionel Messi wants to leave PSG – but won't return to Camp Nou
Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, but a return to his former club looks unlikely. PSG star Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to leave the French champions when his contract expires at the end of the season, with a move to Major League Soccer on the cards.
UEFA・
fourfourtwo.com
I’ve got something to offer – Robbie Brady delighted to be back in green
Robbie Brady is confident he has more to offer the Republic of Ireland after marking his first start in 18 months with a face-saving Nations League winner against Armenia. Brady returned from the Euro 2016 finals as an emerging star after heading Ireland to victory over Italy to send them into the knockout stage and then stunning hosts France with an early penalty in the last 16.
fourfourtwo.com
Skipper Steven Davis will not rush into decision on Northern Ireland future
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has insisted he will not rush into any decision on his international future this winter. The 37-year-old earned his 140th cap on Tuesday night but it came in defeat as Northern Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended in a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens – with Ian Baraclough’s side only spared the prospect of a relegation play-off after Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1.
fourfourtwo.com
Northern Ireland slump to third defeat of Nations League campaign in Greece
Northern Ireland slumped to their third defeat of a poor Nations League campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Greece in Athens, only spared a relegation play-off as Kosovo thrashed Cyprus 5-1. Shayne Lavery quickly cancelled out Dimitrios Pelkas’ 14th-minute goal, but a scrappy, dis-jointed performance could muster no answer...
fourfourtwo.com
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Robbie Brady got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they secured their Nations League B status with a madcap 3-2 win over nine-man Armenia. The 30-year-old, making his first start for his country since March last year, converted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch victory after Ireland very nearly threw the game away.
Comments / 0