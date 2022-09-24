ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What times does ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ on Cleveland’s saga from Indians to Guardians air tonight? Live stream

“Deerfoot of the Diamond,” an ESPN’s “30 for 30,” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). In late 2021, Cleveland’s baseball team was reborn as the Guardians. The documentary, directed by Lance Edmands, chronicles the saga of that name change, which has its roots in a forgotten legend named Louis Sockalexis, and the tragedy that enveloped his story more than a century ago.
CLEVELAND, OH
‘Deadpool 3′ to feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds said

It’s finally happening: Longtime frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reuniting onscreen for “Deadpool 3.”. Reynolds announced Tuesday on social media that Jackman will return as Wolverine for the highly anticipated Marvel film, coming to theaters Sept. 6, 2024. “We’ve been working very hard on the next...
MOVIES
Birmingham, AL
