‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 3 premiere: How to watch without cable
The season 3 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to air on Bravo Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c. Those who have already ditched regular cable, but want to tune in to the premiere live, can still do so with DirecTV Stream or SlingTV. Fans of...
Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Premiere | How to watch, live stream, TV channel, time
“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres tonight, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. CST on ABC. The popular reality series is also available to watch on fuboTV (7-day free trial) or DIRECTV STREAM for those without cable. In the show’s eighth season, we’ll see a variety of “Bachelor” franchise cast members from...
What times does ESPN’s ‘30 for 30’ on Cleveland’s saga from Indians to Guardians air tonight? Live stream
“Deerfoot of the Diamond,” an ESPN’s “30 for 30,” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27. It will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). In late 2021, Cleveland’s baseball team was reborn as the Guardians. The documentary, directed by Lance Edmands, chronicles the saga of that name change, which has its roots in a forgotten legend named Louis Sockalexis, and the tragedy that enveloped his story more than a century ago.
‘Deadpool 3′ to feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds said
It’s finally happening: Longtime frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reuniting onscreen for “Deadpool 3.”. Reynolds announced Tuesday on social media that Jackman will return as Wolverine for the highly anticipated Marvel film, coming to theaters Sept. 6, 2024. “We’ve been working very hard on the next...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Kerry Washington And Sean Patrick Thomas Reunited On The Set Of "Reasonable Doubt" And The Brother/Sister Vibes Are Still There
The reunion we never knew we needed came at us in the best way with Hulu's new series, Reasonable Doubt.
Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters to 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker brought husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters, Tabitha and Loretta, to the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere.
