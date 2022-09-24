Read full article on original website
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
WQAM makes lineup change impacting two dayparts, two stations. And Panthers hire reporter
WQAM-560 changed its midday lineup on Friday afternoon, dropping Jonathan Zaslow and moving 790 The Ticket morning hosts Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard to that 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WQAM slot, according to two industry sources.
Arizona releases former Alabama All-American
The Arizona Cardinals have waived safety Deionte Thompson, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ official website termed Thompson’s release as a “somewhat surprising roster move” in reporting the team’s decision, which took place in conjunction with Arizona signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to the active roster from its practice squad.
SB Nation
Ken Dorsey freaked out and smashed his tablet as Bills ran out of time in Dolphins loss
The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl favorites coming into the new year, and their first two games were so impressive that some people were openly wondering if they could go undefeated. So much for that. The Bills ran into another undefeated in Week 3 when they traveled to south Florida to play the Miami Dolphins, and it was the Dolphins that came away with a wild 21-19 victory.
NFL taps Minneapolis as backup site should Hurricane Ian force Bucs-Chiefs game out of Tampa
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be the NFL’s backup site for the Sunday night football game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City. That word just came down from NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller.
Corliss Waitman becomes South Alabama’s first NFL award winner
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman of the Denver Broncos is the AFC Special-Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Waitman is the first alumnus of South Alabama to receive an NFL Player of the Week Award. · STEELERS ADD FORMER AUBURN LINEMAN TO STARTING...
Miami Hurricanes commit group chat reaffirms where things stand off loss; Robby Washington says Cristobal needs time to fix issues
WR commit Robby Washington watched Saturday's game with brother and fellow commit Bobby. Where do commits stand off the loss and what are his thoughts?
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
Malik Bryant doubles down on Miami Hurricanes commitment after watching Saturday loss in person
Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant was one of several recruits in attendance during the Miami Hurricanes loss Saturday. His thoughts?
Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB 2022 live stream (9/28) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2022 action Wednesday, September 28, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start on the mound for the Brewers vs. left-hander Jose Quintana for the Cardinals. St. Louis is 90-65 this season, while Milwaukee is 82-72.
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna continues its reign & Armwood enters the rankings
It’s tough at times to think too much about high school football with Hurricane Ian barreling down on the Sunshine State’s west coast. The counties that are projected to take the brunt of it are Charlotte, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties with the Tampa Bay Area also seeing heavy rainfall and ...
