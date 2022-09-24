Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
I Think We Can All Agree These 26 Parents Should Stop Posting And Permanently Deactivate Their Facebook Accounts
“My 5-year-old son twerks all the time. We’ve tried everything to get him to stop. Is this normal?”
YOGA・
The Verge
Instagram test feature lets you post text statuses for your followers
Instagram’s test of a new feature that lets you post a text note to your followers appears to be getting a wider rollout, XDA Developers reports. When available, the feature displays in the messages section of the app, below the search bar. “Share what’s on your mind…” the prompt in the text box reads, according to a screenshot posted by XDA. “People won’t be notified when you leave a note. They can see your note for 24 hours and reply with a message.”
Business Insider
What happens when you block someone on WhatsApp
Blocking someone on WhatsApp means you will no longer receive messages and calls from them. Someone you've blocked can't see your "last seen" timestamp or status and profile picture updates. There's no direct way for someone to know you've blocked them – WhatsApp doesn't notify them. WhatsApp is a...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
TikTok will replace YouTube in the next 5 years, here's how
The earliest sign of success was the 71 percent increase in adoption in just three months. Then, TikTok gained huge ad revenues. In fact, its ad viewership continues to grow at a phenomenal rate. This growth has led to a host of benefits for TikTok.
Meta Focuses On Hasslefree Switching Between Facebook & Instagram Accounts To Attract Users
Meta Platforms, Inc META experimented with fresh features to help users seamlessly manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts through one interface. One of the features lets people toggle between Facebook and Instagram accounts and see notifications for both apps, provided they have added both to the accounts manager. It also works for people who have multiple accounts.
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
Android Authority
You can now create and share links for WhatsApp video calls
You can now pre-arrange WhatsApp video calls using the new Call Links feature. WhatsApp is introducing a new Call Links feature. It’ll allow users to create and share links to WhatsApp video calls. The option will roll out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is debuting a...
Gizmodo
'OG App' Says It Can Transport You to the Old Instagram [Update: OG Is No Longer Available in iOS App Store]
Update 9/28/2022, 8:47 a.m. ET: The OG App has been removed from the iOS App store. As of writing, it is still available in Android’s Google Play store. Earlier: Instagram seems to be caught up in an ever-accelerating vortex of app updates, tweaks, new features, and changes. The feed is different now from what it was before—and if you find yourself wistful for an Insta without Reels, incessant sponsored content, and suggested posts, know that you’re not alone.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
9to5Mac
Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option
IPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.
Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked, sending offensive notifications to users
Fast Company said its Apple News account was hacked. "Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart," it confirmed.
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone users sue Meta for allegedly stealing their personal data
When Apple started to allow iPhone users to opt out of getting tracked by third-party apps with the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature last year, Facebook complained the loudest with CEO Mark Zuckerberg shelling out the big bucks it costs to run full-page ads in some big-time newspapers. And as it turned out, Zuckerberg knew exactly what was coming and as he figured, it was a disaster.
Business Owners, Rejoice: Your Facebook and Instagram Accounts Will All Be in One Place
You can now toggle between your personal and business accounts.
TechCrunch
Apple takes down Russian social network VK’s app from the App Store
“VK will continue to develop and support applications for iOS. Our experts do everything to maintain and continue to improve user comfort,” the company said in a blog post. But didn’t specify how these apps will be distributed without being on the App Store as Apple doesn’t allow users to sideload apps. Last year, in compliance with local laws, Apple included VK in the suggested apps section displayed while setting up an iPhone in Russia.
Android Authority
How to create a new Instagram account
You can have multiple accounts. Instagram is an extremely popular social media platform. It’s an excellent way to share photos and short Tiktok-like videos called Reels, and privately message friends, family, and others. It’s never too late to join the party if you don’t have an account already. Here’s how to create a new Instagram account.
