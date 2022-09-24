ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah crews preparing stormwater drains for potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are underway in the Hostess City ahead of any impact Ian might have. That means City of Savannah crews are out in force this week, doing things like clearing storm drains and making sure tree canopies are trimmed. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the development...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill marina workers prepare for Ian

RICHMOND HILL Ga. (WTOC) - Marina workers in Richmond Hill are working to take boats out of the water before any impacts from Ian. Staff at Ft. McAllister Marina say they’ve been working ahead of the storm to take boats out of the water as Richmond Hill fire officials are warning people in this area to be prepared.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County shelters: ‘We are on standby to those needing shelter’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency shelters can provide life-saving protection through a storm. Below is information on shelters in Chatham County. Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Savannah can arrange for extended stays in order to gain self-sufficiency and offers a 365-day-a-year emergency shelter for men, women and children. “For disasters, we are part of a consolidated […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Savannah, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police find car connected to man missing since Aug. 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says the have located the car connected to a man who has been missing since Aug. 11. Diontae Roberson was last seen in Tatemville. Police were searching for a Mercury Grand Marquis they believed Roberson could be traveling in. Police say they...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJBF

WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County EMS Services Continue: Citizens Encouraged to Have an Emergency Plan Ahead of Hurricane Ian

As our community prepares for the possibility of Hurricane Ian, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel continue to provide services throughout all areas of Beaufort County, to include Daufuskie Island. EMS services will remain available weather permitting. Beaufort County cares about the safety of both patients and responders. Responding...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Juvenile detained in connection with Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation into the shooting incident that left a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident hospitalized with gunshot wounds has led to the detention of another area teen. Sunday night, Sheriff’s deputies were called to The Retreat at Grande Oaks for a gunshot victim. A Hardeeville youth was...
BLUFFTON, SC

