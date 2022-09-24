Read full article on original website
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Liberty County, Richmond Hill fire departments finalize mutual aid agreement
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments are always there to help the people in their communities. But what happens if there’s a fire they can’t put out alone?. Often, that’s where mutual aid agreements with other fire departments come in. Two departments in our area have just finalized a deal to do that.
wtoc.com
Savannah crews preparing stormwater drains for potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are underway in the Hostess City ahead of any impact Ian might have. That means City of Savannah crews are out in force this week, doing things like clearing storm drains and making sure tree canopies are trimmed. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the development...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill marina workers prepare for Ian
RICHMOND HILL Ga. (WTOC) - Marina workers in Richmond Hill are working to take boats out of the water before any impacts from Ian. Staff at Ft. McAllister Marina say they’ve been working ahead of the storm to take boats out of the water as Richmond Hill fire officials are warning people in this area to be prepared.
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
wtoc.com
Chatham County shelters: ‘We are on standby to those needing shelter’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency shelters can provide life-saving protection through a storm. Below is information on shelters in Chatham County. Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Savannah can arrange for extended stays in order to gain self-sufficiency and offers a 365-day-a-year emergency shelter for men, women and children. “For disasters, we are part of a consolidated […]
wtoc.com
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
WJCL
Savannah Mayor declares state of local emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. On Wednesday morning, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of local emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. The state of local emergency went into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. The state of local emergency provides the city manager...
WJCL
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police find car connected to man missing since Aug. 11
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says the have located the car connected to a man who has been missing since Aug. 11. Diontae Roberson was last seen in Tatemville. Police were searching for a Mercury Grand Marquis they believed Roberson could be traveling in. Police say they...
Bryan County still reeling from Tornado, braces for Hurricane Ian
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Next week marks six months since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Bryan County. People living in Pembroke and Ellabell suffered the worst of the damage, with some homes simply blown off their foundation. As Hurricane Ian approaches, many in those areas are still in the process of […]
wtoc.com
Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
wtoc.com
‘It was a little difficult:’ Drivers reacting to Richmond Hill railroad crossing construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Work continues Monday night on a Richmond Hill railroad crossing that’s expected to have widespread traffic impacts across the city this week. Crews say they’re completely repairing the crossing, which is causing traffic troubles across town. CSX crews say work on the railroad crossing replacement began early this Monday morning.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. The Coastal Health District...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County EMS Services Continue: Citizens Encouraged to Have an Emergency Plan Ahead of Hurricane Ian
As our community prepares for the possibility of Hurricane Ian, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel continue to provide services throughout all areas of Beaufort County, to include Daufuskie Island. EMS services will remain available weather permitting. Beaufort County cares about the safety of both patients and responders. Responding...
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of potential impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has issued an Emergency Order for the City ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. The Emergency Order became effective at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Mayor Johnson says there are no orders for evacuations. A state of local emergency provides the City...
WJCL
Juvenile detained in connection with Sunday night shooting in Bluffton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation into the shooting incident that left a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident hospitalized with gunshot wounds has led to the detention of another area teen. Sunday night, Sheriff’s deputies were called to The Retreat at Grande Oaks for a gunshot victim. A Hardeeville youth was...
