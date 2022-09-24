ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford police make arrest in violent attack on elderly Lyft driver

Stamford police have arrested a man for attacking a 71-year-old Lyft driver a year ago. Andre Lecky, 26, is charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person. The victim, Stuart Berman, of Wilton, recently went public with his story during a news conference announcing legal action against Lyft by 17 drivers and passengers.
