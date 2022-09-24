Read full article on original website
Police: Darien man propositioned undercover officer posing as 14-year-old girl online
Greenwich police went undercover to catch a sex predator. They say one suspect thought he was going to get sex, but instead the police were there waiting for him.
News 12
Stamford police make arrest in violent attack on elderly Lyft driver
Stamford police have arrested a man for attacking a 71-year-old Lyft driver a year ago. Andre Lecky, 26, is charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person. The victim, Stuart Berman, of Wilton, recently went public with his story during a news conference announcing legal action against Lyft by 17 drivers and passengers.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Serious Assault Of Victim In Stratford, Police Say
Police have asked the public for help locating a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim in Fairfield County. The Stratford Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 26, that Khilee Bennett is wanted on charges for a "serious domestic violence incident" that happened in Stratford on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Register Citizen
Norwich man sentenced to five years in prison after found with loaded gun, 600 bags of fentanyl
BRIDGEPORT — A Norwich man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after police found him with a loaded gun and hundreds of bags of fentanyl last year, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered James Baker, 37, to serve the prison...
Register Citizen
Greenwich police charge Darien man, 59, with criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer
GREENWICH — Officers arrested a 59-year-old Darien man on charges of seeking to engage in sexual activity with a minor, who was actually an undercover detective, police said. A detective was posting in an "online chat app" on the internet, purporting to be a 14-year-old girl from Greenwich, police...
Register Citizen
New Haven man accused of stealing cars at gunpoint that were listed for sale online
A New Haven man is facing federal charges after he stole cars at gunpoint after test driving the vehicles that were listed for sale online, authorities said. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker,19, of New Haven, is also accused of carjacking Uber drivers at gunpoint during a five-month crime spree involving others earlier this year, authorities said.
NBC New York
Conn. Carjacker Targeted Facebook Sellers, Uber Drivers in Gunpoint Robberies: Feds
A federal grand jury indictment could land a Connecticut man behind bars for more than a decade if he's found guilty in a series of armed carjackings over a five-month window earlier this year. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker was arrested back in July on a criminal complaint, now superseded by the...
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
Register Citizen
New Haven felon charged with drug and firearm offenses, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A local man has been charged with drug and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Teejay Johnson, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford. He has previously been convicted of firearm and assault-related offenses, according to the Justice Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who called woman an ‘Asian bitch” and severely beat her, pleads guilty to hate crime
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man pled guilty on Tuesday in Westchester County Court to committing a violent hate crime in March of this year against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building in Yonkers. Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty to felony assault as a hate...
Coram Man Convicted Of Attempting To Traffic, Kidnap Women In Suffolk County
A 57-year-old man was convicted of attempting to traffic and kidnap two women on Long Island. Andrew Frey, of Coram, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who became the face of the movement to change bail laws in New York several years ago has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, […]
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Two male suspects fired shots from car before crash
BRIDGEPORT — Local police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly fired shots before crashing a car. Police said the Bridgeport Emergency Command Center received a report of shots fired and a car crash at the intersection of Gregory and Atlantic streets around 4:58 p.m. The caller told dispatchers two male suspects fired out of the window of the car, reported to be a gray Pontiac sedan, before the vehicle collided with a pole, according to police.
newcanaanite.com
Catherine Palmer Tries To Evict Another Tenant from Butler Lane Home
Weeks after an ex-husband filed to evict her from a notorious Butler Lane home, Catherine Palmer this month took steps to evict yet another tenant from the dwelling. According to a complaint filed Sept. 8 in state Superior Court, Palmer “has terminated the defendants’ right or privilege to occupy” a second-floor bedroom at 151 Butler Lane.
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
Register Citizen
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
Register Citizen
Stamford woman accused of embezzling from local business
STAMFORD — A city woman is accused of embezzling more than $42,000 from a local distribution business, according to an arrest warrant. Lauren Meyers, 37, was arrested by Stamford police earlier this month on a first-degree larceny charge. Investigator Sean Coughlin wrote in the warrant that Meyers was a...
wabcradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Vicious Beating of a Woman at a Queens Subway Station
NEW YORK, NEW YORK -(77WABC)- Police have arrested a man involved in a vicious attack at a Queens subway station. Police say the 33-year-old victim was approached by the man who then dragged her across the Mezzanine floor and beat her. It happened around 5:15 a.m. last Tuesday at the...
