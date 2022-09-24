Read full article on original website
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — For the first time, the Cleveland Browns didn't mind that Myles Garrett wasn't with them on the field. The All-Pro defensive end stayed home to rest and recover Wednesday from injuries suffered in a single-car crash as his status for the Browns' game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt.
OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has alternated between being critical and understanding about the fan experience at Rebels home games this fall. The No. 11 Rebels (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host No. 8 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) in a game that's already sold out. ...
Here's what to expect from Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will likely start on Sunday while Mac Jones is dealing with an injury.
