China

Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Washington State
WDIO-TV

Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
CHINA
WDIO-TV

N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit the South. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean missile launch...
WORLD
WDIO-TV

White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since...
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage...
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

IMF urges UK to “re-evaluate” tax cuts on inflation concerns

LONDON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has urged the U.K. government to “reevaluate” a package of unfunded tax cuts that it says may fuel inflation and are likely to increase economic inequality. The value of the pound sagged Wednesday morning after the rare IMF warning to...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Biden Administration Approves $1.1 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is set to provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package of $1.1 billion, the Biden administration said Wednesday. The 22nd and latest installment of assistance brings the total sum of American aid to more than $16.2 billion since the Russian invasion began in February. It follows referendums in four areas of Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to determine if the regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson—should join Russia. The referendums have been roundly denounced by Kyiv and Western nations as Kremlin-rigged and illegal. “We will not be deterred from supporting Ukraine, we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves, for as long as it takes,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The funding will be used to purchase weapons systems and equipment used to defend Ukraine in the long-term, according to the Associated Press. An announcement regarding a more immediate dispatch of weapons from the U.S. to Ukraine is expected early next week.Read it at Associated Press
U.S. POLITICS

