Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills showed they aren’t completely invincible this past weekend as the Miami Dolphins upset the Bills 21-19. The defeat marked the first loss for Buffalo this season, and the offense struggled to get going against a stingy Miami defense. Our experts checked out the playoff odds surrounding Buffalo after their first loss and have a longshot Super Bowl prediction involving the Bills.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO