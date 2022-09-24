Read full article on original website
Bills add former All-Pro cornerback to practice squad
After being hosted on a free agent visit by the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Xavier Rhodes unofficially announced his signing with the team. Buffalo made the move official on Wednesday signing the cornerback to their practice squad. Rhodes joins a cornerback room that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Starting cornerback...
Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code FULLSYR arrives ahead of NFL Week 4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books but football fans don’t have to wait long for the next installment with Week 4 fast approaching.
Bills AFC East predictions, standings and odds after loss to Dolphins
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills showed they aren’t completely invincible this past weekend as the Miami Dolphins upset the Bills 21-19. The defeat marked the first loss for Buffalo this season, and the offense struggled to get going against a stingy Miami defense. Our experts checked out the playoff odds surrounding Buffalo after their first loss and have a longshot Super Bowl prediction involving the Bills.
Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in the air
The administrators who've been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings outside Chicago with the biggest question unanswered: How soon
