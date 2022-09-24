Read full article on original website
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
Kevin Feige reignites the debate after explaining why ‘Black Panther 2’ didn’t recast T’Challa
One of the longest-running debates in the buildup to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is whether or not Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler should have recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, and we’re nowhere near reaching a concrete consensus.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Even the hardest horror veterans don’t think movies need to be scary to succeed
The ever-evolving genre of horror has been defined by literary historian J. A. Cuddon as “a piece of fiction in prose of variable length… which shocks, or even frightens the reader, or perhaps induces a feeling of repulsion or loathing.” Generally speaking, if a contemporary piece of horror fiction doesn’t meet these criteria, it isn’t classified as “scary enough” to receive that categorization. Especially in the modern realm of horror, that old-headed way of thinking has been debunked; psychological horror and supernatural horror, while not always conventionally “scary” as they are unsettling, largely account for most of the 21st century’s revolutionary horror.
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
‘Logan’ director has a hilarious reaction to ‘Deadpool 3’ bombshell
2017’s Logan, was meant to put an end to Wolverine’s story on the big screen as Hugh Jackman retires from playing the iconic Marvel character. But since the announcement of Deadpool 3 and how Jackman was going to return on screen as the famous mutant superhero, the film’s director, James Mangold made a hilarious response to the actor’s return and debut in the MCU.
Why Lace Morris faked her birthday: A ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ mystery
Bachelor in Paradise is no stranger to unusual events and unique dramas. The nature of the show means that the contestants are forced to do strange things to make it through the various rounds without getting eliminated. Mix this with the already rocky nature of romance and you’re bound to get some odd situations.
Even Captain America can’t clarify his own future because Marvel ‘owns his ass’
Anthony Mackie will be suiting up and reporting for duty in the not-too-distant future when Captain America: New World Order begins shooting ahead of a May 2024 release date, but even the star-spangled Avenger isn’t clued in on where else he could be required to appear. Using nothing but...
Cate Blanchett guns for Oscar number 3 in menacing new ‘Tár’ trailer
No one does it quite like Cate Blanchett; whether it’s Indiana Jones or Don’t Look Up, the actress’s limitless range allows her to slot into just about any role she fancies. If anything is for certain, it’s that Blanchett’s artistic approach, whatever it is, won’t be firing back on her any time soon.
Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List
Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary'Nope' Blazes Box Office With $44 Million DebutJordan Peele's 'NOPE' Is Coming To Life At Universal Studios Hollywood Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine, Queen Latifah, 52, wrote a guest feature about Keke, detailing their history together. Furthermore, Latifah labeled the actress “one of the most talented human beings” she’s...
Did Jamie Lee Curtis just tease a power boost for Michael Myers in ‘Halloween Ends’?
Jamie Lee Curtis is hyping up the “final reckoning” between Laurie Strode and her arch-nemesis Michael Myers in the upcoming horror threequel Halloween Ends. Not only is Curtis teasing the film as more violent, brutal, and “crazy intense,” in a way that is sure to make longtime fans of the franchise “lose their f–king minds,” but the actor also seemed to hint at a potential power boost for Michael in the film.
Tony Gilroy doing his best to prepare an ‘Andor’ star for the impending attention coming their way
We’re a third of the way through Andor as of today, and the intrigue of this ensemble cast and their many diverse characterizations continues to grow with every passing scene. Most eyes are on Diego Luna’s titular Cassian Andor, of course; we only had a short time with the...
An uninspired spy story critics adored but crowds detested pulls a fast one on streaming
When it comes to frothy genre flicks powered by a pair of renowned and supremely gifted A-listers, the general rule of thumb is that audiences will prefer the end product to critics. While the latter camp is actively seeking flaws in the construction and execution, paying crowds simply want to have a good time. With that in mind, 2009’s Duplicity turned out to be a very curious case indeed.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
A surprise ‘Sandman’ release proves that Neil Gaiman is the true king of dreams
A couple of weeks after The Sandman TV series finally premiered on Netflix in August, a bonus episode of season one dropped out of nowhere, delighting denizens of the Dreaming worldwide. Now, Neil Gaiman has pulled the same trick, although it’s no less thrilling the second time around. Even if it doesn’t actually relate to the streaming show but another acclaimed adaptation of the seminal DC/Vertgo comic book.
Watch: Clickers roam in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ trailer
The first trailer is here for HBO’s The Last of Us series, which is slated to release on the premium network’s streaming service, HBO Max, in 2023. By the looks of what we’ve seen so far, the series will be every bit as heart-wrenching and terrifying as the popular video game franchise on which it’s based and may just become the most-talked-about zombie show for years to come if the showrunners can bring the same storytelling quality to the show that graces the games.
