Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
Jean Ann Corr
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Ann Corr, DM, 89, announces her passing on September 21, 2022, after a long-fought battle with COPD. Jean, who was a Dame of Malta, was born in Queens, NY. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre for years until choosing to raise her four children full time. Jean, her husband, John, and their children became residents of Ocala, FL, in 1973, moving from NY to build a ranch and enjoy farm living. Jean ran the family Charolais cattle ranch, San Souci Farms, and spent many years giving back to the community as a major benefactor, volunteer, and board member of various nonprofit organizations and schools: Hospice of Marion County, Ocala; Blessed Trinity Endowment Bd, Ocala; Trinity Catholic High School, Ocala; Dames of Malta, Madonna University, Livonia MI; and St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Uganda.
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
Butterfly At Sholom Park In Ocala
This yellow sulphuric butterfly was in mid-flight over a blue plumbago bush in Sholom Park in Ocala. Thanks to Josh Knauer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
Special needs shelter opens at West Port High School, additional shelters opening on September 28
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced multiple shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27 at 5 p.m., Emergency Management will open a special needs shelter at West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue in...
Calm Before The Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This colorful sunset was the calm before the storm in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
Final Summer Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was one of summer’s final sunsets over Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Resident says Marion County needs reliable internet service
This letter is to express my concern over the unfair trade and business practices that have been agreed upon by AT&T and Marion County. I’m a new resident to Dunnellon and I’m a senior citizen. I’m unable to acquire reliable fiber optic service at my address, which is plagued by numerous dropped calls daily, and often times I’m not able to call out at all.
Marion County announces school closures, shelter locations
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced school closings and shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27, it will be a regular school day for students and teachers, though all extra-curricular activities district-wide will be cancelled....
Marion County activates citizen information line for questions on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is activating the Citizen Information Line for those who have questions about Hurricane Ian. On Monday, September 26, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., citizens with questions about Hurricane Ian can call the information line at 352-369-7500. The line will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27.
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex
The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has declared a state of local emergency in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian. This local state of emergency, which is issued under the provisions provided by Florida Statutes, follows the declaration of emergency from Governor Ron DeSantis for all 67 counties in Florida.
Discovery Center classes cancelled, Science Matters exhibit now opening on October 8
Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the opening of the Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Science Matters, has been pushed back a week, and several classes have also been cancelled. According to a press release from the City of Ocala, all classes at the Discovery Center have been...
Ocala to host proposed redistricting public meetings on October 6
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings in Council Chambers on Thursday, October 6, at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., to discuss proposed redistricting. Due to Hurricane Ian, the two additional meetings that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 28 have been canceled. The two sessions...
Umatilla man accused of striking male victim’s head with baseball bat during argument over woman
A 44-year-old Umatilla man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a male victim in the head with a baseball bat during an argument over a woman. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on SE 155th Street in Umatilla...
Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs
Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
OPD Citizen Police Academy accepting applications through September 30
The Citizen Police Academy will return next month to provide a firsthand look into the Ocala Police Department’s day-to-day operations. The academy allows citizens to learn about all of the departments within OPD, and participants will also take part in a variety of law enforcement activities. According to OPD,...
MCPS extends school closures due to Hurricane Ian
Marion County Public Schools is extending its closures through Friday, September 29 due to the anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Ian. The closures are district-wide and affect all schools, departments, and district offices. MCPS employees should check their email accounts for make-up days later this school year. West Port High...
