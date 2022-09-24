Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dino Babers talks about his former QB Jimmy Garoppolo and FCS players becoming NFL talent on ‘All College Football’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers shouted out one of his former quarterbacks during an appearance on ESPN’s “Always College Football” show this week. The Syracuse football coach said he watched Jimmy Garoppolo, who played for him at Eastern Illinois from 2012-13, during the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Bills AFC East predictions, standings and odds after loss to Dolphins
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills showed they aren’t completely invincible this past weekend as the Miami Dolphins upset the Bills 21-19. The defeat marked the first loss for Buffalo this season, and the offense struggled to get going against a stingy Miami defense. Our experts checked out the playoff odds surrounding Buffalo after their first loss and have a longshot Super Bowl prediction involving the Bills.
Bills add former All-Pro cornerback to practice squad
After being hosted on a free agent visit by the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Xavier Rhodes unofficially announced his signing with the team. Buffalo made the move official on Wednesday signing the cornerback to their practice squad. Rhodes joins a cornerback room that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Starting cornerback...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0