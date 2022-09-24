ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: MLK/X Casts Leads, Depp/Heard Movie Trailer and More

Genius has found its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Godfather of Harlem) will play MLK in the fourth installment of Disney+ and National Geographic’s anthology series, while Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) will portray Malcolm X. Titled MLK/X, the drama explores “the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X,” per the official description. “While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination.” “With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (I May Destroy You‘s Weruche Opia) and Betty...
