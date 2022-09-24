ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
knowtechie.com

How to block and unblock someone on WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you connect with other people via text, voice, and video calls for free. Used by billions worldwide, it is one of the easiest ways to build relationships. However, with billions of users, you can expect to encounter trolls and all kinds of undesirable behaviors. Thankfully, WhatsApp has a block feature.
Benzinga

Meta Focuses On Hasslefree Switching Between Facebook & Instagram Accounts To Attract Users

Meta Platforms, Inc META experimented with fresh features to help users seamlessly manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts through one interface. One of the features lets people toggle between Facebook and Instagram accounts and see notifications for both apps, provided they have added both to the accounts manager. It also works for people who have multiple accounts.
The US Sun

Instagram down for THOUSANDS of users in mysterious outage

INSTAGRAM is reportedly down as thousands have reported issues with the app and log in. On Tuesday at around 1 p.m. EST, thousands of users reported problems with the popular social media app Instagram. Around 44% of users reported problems with logging in; 43% had issues with the app; 13%...
Android Authority

You can now create and share links for WhatsApp video calls

You can now pre-arrange WhatsApp video calls using the new Call Links feature. WhatsApp is introducing a new Call Links feature. It’ll allow users to create and share links to WhatsApp video calls. The option will roll out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is debuting a...
The Independent

WhatsApp update: New feature aims to compete with Zoom, FaceTime and Meet

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users share a direct link to video calls.The update, called Call Links, will now appear at the top of the Calls tab at the top of the list. Tapping the button will create an audio or video call as Meta – WhatsApp’s parent company – now catching up to Google Meet and Zoom, and Apple’s Facetime.Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature in a Facebook post, where he added that video calling now supports up to 32 people. WhatsApp currently can only allow calls of up to eight people.Many video calling...
Gizmodo

'OG App' Says It Can Transport You to the Old Instagram [Update: OG Is No Longer Available in iOS App Store]

Update 9/28/2022, 8:47 a.m. ET: The OG App has been removed from the iOS App store. As of writing, it is still available in Android’s Google Play store. Earlier: Instagram seems to be caught up in an ever-accelerating vortex of app updates, tweaks, new features, and changes. The feed is different now from what it was before—and if you find yourself wistful for an Insta without Reels, incessant sponsored content, and suggested posts, know that you’re not alone.
