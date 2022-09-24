Read full article on original website
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
WhatsApp announces new feature that will change how you call your mates for good
GROUP video calls on WhatsApp are about to get a lot more crowded quickly. The Facebook-owned app has just introduced a brand new feature that will make it easier to share, especially when inviting loads of people. It's called Call Link. The latest addition allows you to share a link...
TechCrunch
Meta wants you to create more Instagram and Facebook accounts and hop between them easily
Anyone using either app will be able to hop between them if they’ve linked those profiles through Meta’s centralized profile hub, the Accounts Center. When logged into one app, users can easily toggle between the apps now through the profile menu, where any linked accounts will appear. Meta...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Analysis of Instagram selfies shows places where people smile the most in the US
Yet another study based on Instagram data, latest research from House Fresh determines the happiest cities and US states
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
knowtechie.com
How to block and unblock someone on WhatsApp
WhatsApp lets you connect with other people via text, voice, and video calls for free. Used by billions worldwide, it is one of the easiest ways to build relationships. However, with billions of users, you can expect to encounter trolls and all kinds of undesirable behaviors. Thankfully, WhatsApp has a block feature.
Meta Focuses On Hasslefree Switching Between Facebook & Instagram Accounts To Attract Users
Meta Platforms, Inc META experimented with fresh features to help users seamlessly manage their Facebook and Instagram accounts through one interface. One of the features lets people toggle between Facebook and Instagram accounts and see notifications for both apps, provided they have added both to the accounts manager. It also works for people who have multiple accounts.
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
Instagram down for THOUSANDS of users in mysterious outage
INSTAGRAM is reportedly down as thousands have reported issues with the app and log in. On Tuesday at around 1 p.m. EST, thousands of users reported problems with the popular social media app Instagram. Around 44% of users reported problems with logging in; 43% had issues with the app; 13%...
Android Authority
You can now create and share links for WhatsApp video calls
You can now pre-arrange WhatsApp video calls using the new Call Links feature. WhatsApp is introducing a new Call Links feature. It’ll allow users to create and share links to WhatsApp video calls. The option will roll out to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is debuting a...
WhatsApp update: New feature aims to compete with Zoom, FaceTime and Meet
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users share a direct link to video calls.The update, called Call Links, will now appear at the top of the Calls tab at the top of the list. Tapping the button will create an audio or video call as Meta – WhatsApp’s parent company – now catching up to Google Meet and Zoom, and Apple’s Facetime.Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature in a Facebook post, where he added that video calling now supports up to 32 people. WhatsApp currently can only allow calls of up to eight people.Many video calling...
Gizmodo
'OG App' Says It Can Transport You to the Old Instagram [Update: OG Is No Longer Available in iOS App Store]
Update 9/28/2022, 8:47 a.m. ET: The OG App has been removed from the iOS App store. As of writing, it is still available in Android’s Google Play store. Earlier: Instagram seems to be caught up in an ever-accelerating vortex of app updates, tweaks, new features, and changes. The feed is different now from what it was before—and if you find yourself wistful for an Insta without Reels, incessant sponsored content, and suggested posts, know that you’re not alone.
9to5Mac
Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option
IPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.
Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked, sending offensive notifications to users
Fast Company said its Apple News account was hacked. "Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart," it confirmed.
9to5Mac
Someone made an Instagram app without the Meta garbage, and it’s actually great
Instagram has faced a barrage of criticism recently for the growing number of ads, “suggested” posts, Reels, and other content being inserted into user feeds. A new app, cleverly dubbed the “OG App,” aims to make Instagram useable again by giving you an ad-free feed that’s also rid of any suggested posts.
