Read full article on original website
Related
Two fascinating new Netflix documentaries to put on your watch list
A wild stock market story around a bricks-and-mortar video game retailer, and the nature of infinity. That might sound like some rather pedestrian subject matter, but both of those are actually the respective narrative foundations for two new Netflix documentaries that are worth checking out — the newly released Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, and A Trip to Infinity.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow Free Online
Best sites to watch Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow on this page.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia Season 6 Have?
One of the highly anticipated releases for the fall anime season is My Hero Academia Season 6 with the heroes and villains facing each other for the Paranormal Liberation War arc. But for how many episodes will My Hero Academia Season 6 run?. How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
TVLine Items: MLK/X Casts Leads, Depp/Heard Movie Trailer and More
Genius has found its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Godfather of Harlem) will play MLK in the fourth installment of Disney+ and National Geographic’s anthology series, while Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) will portray Malcolm X. Titled MLK/X, the drama explores “the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X,” per the official description. “While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination.” “With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (I May Destroy You‘s Weruche Opia) and Betty...
epicstream.com
How Did Geto Survive in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?
In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, after Geto and Yuta decided to fight one-on-one, Geto was about to retreat when he encountered Gojo by the shadowed alley, wherein everyone thought that Gojo already killed him. However, Geto still appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen anime, leaving fans question, how did Geto survive in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?
Here's What 10 People From The Original "Hocus Pocus" Look Like In 2022
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Comments / 0